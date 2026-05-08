Five Junior Gold Explorers Advancing Projects Adjacent to Major Mining Operations

Issued on behalf of Golden Goose Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary -- The gold sector just posted a striking contradiction. Exploration budgets climbed 11% to US$6.2 billion last year, now accounting for half of all global mining exploration, yet the money chasing new grassroots discoveries fell to a record low of just 21% of total allocations[1]. In practical terms, the industry is spending more than ever on gold while finding less of it. Investment demand has now overtaken fabrication for the first time this cycle, tightening the window for undervalued juniors with district-scale ground in proven belts[2]. Five explorers sitting inside prolific gold corridors, right next to where the majors are already drilling, are positioned to benefit from this structural shift: Golden Goose Resources (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF), Galway Metals (TSXV: GWM) (OTCQB: GAYMF), GoldMining (NYSE-A: GLDG) (TSX: GOLD), Nova Minerals (NASDAQ: NVA), and West Point Gold (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF).

Central banks bought 244 tonnes of gold in Q1 2026 alone, beating both the prior quarter and the five-year average, a clear signal that sovereign capital sees gold as a pivotal long-term reserve asset[3]. On the supply side, mine production growth remains constrained by years of underinvestment in early-stage exploration and the slow reality of permitting and financing new projects. That pipeline replacement deficit is exactly why the discovery premium is shifting toward juniors already operating in districts where major operators have committed capital[4].

Golden Goose Resources (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF) has completed the first phase of field work at its Gran Esperanza gold-silver project in Río Negro Province, Argentina. The program covered roughly 3,950 square kilometres of geological mapping, detailed structural work inside key mineralized corridors, and systematic channel sampling across exposed quartz veins.

In total, crews mapped approximately 23.6 kilometres of mineralized vein structures, collected 341 channel samples from 265 channels in the western sector, and gathered 12 rock chip samples from newly discovered veins in the eastern sector. Channels were cut perpendicular to vein trends at roughly 50-metre intervals, a standard method for measuring both grade distribution and strike continuity across the epithermal vein system. All assay results are pending.

That coverage matters. Epithermal vein systems are the geological structures behind many of the world's highest-grade gold mines, and mapping 23.6 kilometres of mineralized strike length in a single program gives Golden Goose Resources a strong technical foundation heading into the next stage: diamond drilling.

Historical data already supports that direction. Earlier programs at Gran Esperanza covered 30 trenches across 2,937 metres of exposed veins, producing channel samples that returned 2.0 metres at 24.0 g/t gold, 5.0 metres at 13.1 g/t gold, and 1.3 metres at 11.5 g/t gold. Rock chips have graded as high as 24.4 g/t gold. Diamond drilling is the step that moves a property from interesting to investable, generating the subsurface data needed for a formal resource estimate.

Location reinforces the story. Gran Esperanza sits adjacent to a project currently being drilled by Southern Copper and near the Calcatreu Project, which is already in active development. When a major operator is spending capital in the same district, it validates the geology well beyond any single junior's dataset.

"The extent of mapped mineralized veins and the discovery of new systems reinforce our confidence in the project's potential," said Dustin Nanos, CEO of Golden Goose Resources. "We are excited to receive the assay results and continue advancing toward defining high-priority drill targets."

Golden Goose Resources is a mineral exploration company with the right to acquire 100% of the 44,400-hectare Gran Esperanza property, along with the Goldfire Property in Quebec near Gold Fields' Windfall Project and a controlling interest in the El Quemado Project in Salta Province, Argentina.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Golden Goose Resources at:

https://equity-insider.com/2026/01/28/two-gold-projects-two-major-neighbors-what-does-this-junior-know-that-the-market-doesnt/

In other industry developments:

Galway Metals (TSXV: GWM) (OTCQB: GAYMF) has launched a district-scale airborne geophysical survey at its 100%-owned Clarence Stream high-grade gold project in New Brunswick, deploying both Resolve EM and HeliTEM surveys across a 65-kilometre prospective structural corridor. The program is designed to map mineralization signatures at known deposits and extend that targeting framework along strike and at depth to generate new drill targets across the broader district.

"This program is an important step as we continue to advance Clarence Stream on multiple fronts," said Rob Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals. "With four drills currently turning, a resource update expected in the near term, and a PEA planned for later this year, we are building strong momentum across the project. This work will help us better understand the system and support our efforts to identify additional opportunities as we continue to grow Clarence Stream."

The integrated geophysical approach builds on prior survey work at the Southwest Deposit, where similar methods successfully mapped the footprint of mineralization. With a near-term resource update and a preliminary economic assessment planned for later in 2026, Galway Metals is advancing Clarence Stream on several parallel tracks while expanding its pipeline of high-quality exploration targets.

GoldMining (NYSE-A: GLDG) (TSX: GOLD) has commenced its 2026 exploration drill program at the São Jorge Project in the Tapajós gold district of Pará State, Brazil.

The fully funded two-rig, 8,000-metre program is actively turning on site, targeting new zones of bedrock mineralization at high-priority geochemical and geophysical targets. A key focus is the William South target, within two kilometres of the existing São Jorge mineral resource, where initial drilling returned 12 metres at 2.38 g/t gold, with a high-grade interval of one metre at 22 g/t, plus 4 metres at 1.11 g/t. An ongoing induced polarity survey is expanding geophysical coverage over 49 line-kilometres east of the deposit, while surface geochemistry has outlined a 12 by 7 kilometre anomaly footprint highlighting the broader mineral system.

"This drill program marks a pivotal step in our 2026 exploration strategy at São Jorge," said Alastair Still, President and CEO of GoldMining. "We are exploring in the prolific Tapajós gold district with an estimated 30 million ounces of historical surficial gold production, and our recent targeting work has outlined some of the most robust and continuous gold anomalies we've seen on our 46,485-hectare property."

Nova Minerals (NASDAQ: NVA) reported high-grade gold results from its 2025 surface sampling program at the RPM regional and ridgeline area of the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska's Tintina Gold Belt, with rock samples grading up to 24.6 g/t Au and soil samples peaking at 5.5 g/t Au. These results build on earlier reconnaissance that returned a high of 52.3 g/t Au and position the northern RPM ridgeline extension as a high-priority 2026 drill target.

"Integrated geological, geochemical, and geophysical data, including initial interpretations from drone magnetometry 3D inversion processing all support a compelling drill target at the northern extension of the RPM ridge," said Hans Hoffman, General Manager and Geologist of Nova Minerals. "Drill testing of these anomalies is a high priority for our 2026 program, and given its strategic location along access routes to RPM, any success here has the potential to deliver substantial upside to the Estelle Project."

Nova Minerals is advancing the Estelle Project, which hosts two defined multi-million-ounce gold resources across more than 20 prospects along a 35-kilometre mineralized trend. The company is also developing a domestic antimony supply chain fully funded by a US$43.4 million U.S. Department of War award, with production targeted for late 2026/2027.

West Point Gold (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) reported drill results from the Tyro Main Zone at its Gold Chain Project in Arizona, highlighted by 22.9 metres at 3.11 g/t gold and a 184.4-metre interval averaging 1.00 g/t gold from surface, including 10.7 metres at 8.11 g/t gold. Results from seven reverse circulation holes totaling 1,419 metres confirmed the en-echelon structure within the southern portion of the Tyro zone and extended mineralization north and to depth.

"Drill results from the Tyro Main zone continue to demonstrate this zone's potential over its plus one-kilometre strike length," said Derek Macpherson, President and CEO of West Point Gold. "Confirmation of these en-echelon zones within the southern portion of the Tyro Main zone is expected to help with grade optimization in the ongoing effort to define a maiden resource at Tyro later this year."

Three rigs are active across the Tyro Main and NE Tyro targets as part of an expanded 20,000-metre drill program, of which 16,504 metres have been completed. Results remain pending from 24 holes across four targets, with step-out drilling focused on advancing the high-grade zone at NE Tyro to the northeast.

FURTHER READING: https://equity-insider.com/2026/01/28/two-gold-projects-two-major-neighbors-what-does-this-junior-know-that-the-market-doesnt/

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