Five Arrows Acquires Majority Stake in Leading Emergency Preparedness & Response Software Business

Partnership between Juvare and Five Arrows provides foundation for international expansion

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- Juvare LLC, the leader in critical incident preparedness and response software, announced today that Five Arrows – the corporate private equity arm of Rothschild & Co – has completed the purchase of a majority investment of Juvare from Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Juvare's suite of emergency preparedness and response software and solutions, which includes the industry-standard WebEOC, and the revolutionary Juvare Exchange, empower all response stakeholders, including federal, state, and local emergency management agencies, first responders, emergency medical personnel and corporate clients to work together to serve their communities and organizations in critical incidents of all types.

"We are thrilled to be working with Five Arrows on our next chapter of growth in the US and more internationally," said Robert 'Bob' Watson, CEO of Juvare. "We liked the Five Arrows focus and track record of creating value in businesses with non-discretionary product offerings in critical front line sectors. Their strong local networks and distinctive strength in Europe made them our partner of choice."

Five Arrows is organizing this investment through its European fund (Five Arrows Principal Investments) and its US fund (Five Arrows Capital Partners). Both funds have a shared goal of investing in entrenched B2B data & software businesses with high recurring revenue and a proven history of organic growth.

"Juvare is the type of company we love to invest in – a market leader that has embedded technology serving an installed base of loyal customers in resilient end markets with must-have products," remarked Vivek Kumar, Partner at Five Arrows Principal Investments. "This investment is a great opportunity for our European and North American private equity teams to work seamlessly to help deliver Bob's strategic objectives."

Ari Benacerraf, Partner at Five Arrows Capital Partners, further commented that "We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Bob and his team given their track record of serving customers with mission-critical technology that provides complete situational awareness by organizing the essential information needed into a real-time common operating picture."

"We sincerely appreciate our partnership with Bob and the rest of the talented Juvare team. Over the last few years, Juvare has grown significantly by diversifying its business and broadening and deepening its relationships with customers around the world," said Laura Grattan, Managing Director at Thomas H. Lee Partners. "We believe Juvare is well-positioned for continued success and wish the team and Five Arrows well in the years ahead."

In recent years, Juvare's solutions have been used to prepare for and respond to major emergencies and adverse incidents including hurricanes Harvey, Maria, Irma, and Dorian; the California wildfires; active shooter incidents including the Orlando Pulse Nightclub and Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival shootings; planned events such as Super Bowls and other major public events; as well as global preparedness and response efforts including: Covid-19, H1N1 (Swine Flu), H5N9 (Avian Flu), Ebola (EVD), and the SARS outbreak.

Juvare technology connects over 80% of state public health agencies, 3,500+ hospitals, 50+ federal agencies, and 500+ Emergency Management operations across the U.S., as well as a rapidly expanding international presence. Today the company has clients in over 25 countries with an increasing take-up by corporates, particularly in highly regulated end markets.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Juvare currently has an additional United States office in Washington D.C., a European office in Kaunas, Lithuania, and an Asia-Pacific office in Wellington, New Zealand.

Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc served as financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Morris, Manning & Martin LLP served as legal advisors to Juvare and Thomas H. Lee Partners. Raymond James Investment Banking acted as financial advisor and Troutman Pepper acted as legal advisor to Five Arrows.

ABOUT JUVARE

Juvare is a worldwide leader in emergency preparedness and critical incident management and response software. Juvare solutions empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit www.juvare.com.

ABOUT FIVE ARROWS

Five Arrows Principal Investments (FAPI) and Five Arrows Capital Partners (FACP) are respectively the European and US corporate private equity arms of Rothschild & Co's Merchant Banking business. Merchant Banking manages over $16bn globally which includes approximately $4 billion dedicated to corporate private equity, as well as a series of funds dedicated to senior and junior credits, primary and secondary fund investing and co-investments, with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles and Luxembourg.

FAPI and FACP are focused on investing in middle-market companies with highly defensible market positions; strong management teams; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong free cash flow conversion; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to data and software, technology-enabled business services and healthcare. For more information, please visit https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/merchant-banking/corporate-private-equity.

ABOUT THOMAS H. LEE PARTNERS:

THL invests in middle market growth companies, headquartered primarily in North America, exclusively in four sectors: Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare and Technology & Business Solutions. We couple our deep sector expertise with dedicated internal operating resources to transform and build great companies of lasting value in partnership with management. Since 1974, we have raised more than $25 billion of equity capital, invested in over 150 companies and completed more than 400 add-on acquisitions representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $200 billion. With dedicated sector and operating teams, THL brings deep domain expertise and resources to build great companies by helping to accelerate growth, improve operations and drive long-term sustainable value in partnership with management. For more information on THL, please visit THL.com.

