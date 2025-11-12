FITPART FUND ADMINISTRATION SERVICES LTD. ANNOUNCES DECREASED SHAREHOLDING IN SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Fitpart Fund Administration Services Ltd. ("Fitpart"), is the investment fund manager of Delta Point Total Return Fund Ltd., Fitpart Discovery Fund Ltd., Fitpart DSF Fund Ltd., Fitpart High Yield IC Fund and Fitpart Horizon Fund Ltd. (together, the "Funds"). In its role as the investment fund manager to the Funds, Fitpart exercises control and direction over common shares ("Shares") and warrants to purchase Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star").

On November 6, 2025, Fitpart on behalf of the Funds it manages sold 1,388,888 Shares, representing approximately 1.66% of the issued and outstanding Shares of South Star.

As a result, Fitpart on behalf of the Funds it manages, now exercises control and direction over, 4,407,930 Shares, representing approximately 5.27% of the issued and outstanding Shares of South Star and 3,749,432 warrants, that if exercised and together with the Shares, represents approximately 9.33% of the issued and outstanding Shares of South Star.

Fitpart, on behalf of the Funds it manages, exercises control and direction over the Shares of South Star for investment purposes. Fitpart may acquire additional securities or dispose of securities of South Star in the future either on the open market, privately or otherwise depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans, other available investment business opportunities and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under South Star's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, or may be obtained by contacting Fernando A.B. Prado at Bahamas Financial Centre, 4th Floor, Shirley & Charlotte Streets, P.O. Box CB – 13515, Nassau, Bahamas or at [email protected].

