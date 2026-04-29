FITNESS WORLD SET TO OPEN TRAIN BY FW AT UNIVERSITY VILLAGE THIS SUMMER

13,000 sq ft of affordable small-group training, premium recovery and top-tier equipment, steps from UBC Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Fitness World, British Columbia's leading fitness and wellness brand, is bringing its training club concept, TRAIN by FW, to the heart of the UBC Vancouver campus this summer. Located at University Village (2155 Allison Rd #202), the new studio will give students, faculty, young families, and community members access to premium equipment, services, and recovery amenities – all at a price point built for real life.

TRAIN by FW isn't a gym. It's an affordable training club where members can train solo, one-on-one with a dedicated personal trainer, or in small-group sessions. Unlimited access to TRAIN by FW starts at just $29.99 bi-weekly with no-commitment options available, making the experience accessible without the price tag.

"This location is built for community and campus life," said Chris Smith, President and CEO of Fitness World. "Fitness World's affordability doesn't compromise experience. We're offering the equipment, programming and recovery amenities that students, young families and community members actually want, without the cost that usually comes with it."

What Members Can Expect

TRAIN by FW University Village will offer an elevated experience designed around performance and recovery:

Small club. Big training. 13,000 sq. ft. of fitness in the heart of University Village -- no wasted space, no waiting around.

13,000 sq. ft. of fitness in the heart of University Village -- no wasted space, no waiting around. THE WORX. Unlimited. Our proprietary small group training program, coached by people who push you past the point you'd stop on your own. Ski ergs, assault bikes, turf -- and unlimited sessions included with your membership. Show up as often as you want.

Our proprietary small group training program, coached by people who push you past the point you'd stop on your own. Ski ergs, assault bikes, turf -- and unlimited sessions included with your membership. Show up as often as you want. Built for people who take their lifts seriously. Olympic lifting platforms, serious strength equipment, and a cardio section that doesn't feel like an afterthought.

Olympic lifting platforms, serious strength equipment, and a cardio section that doesn't feel like an afterthought. The Booty Builder Zone. A dedicated space built for exactly what it sounds like. No explanation needed.

A dedicated space built for exactly what it sounds like. No explanation needed. Heat, light, glow. Sauna, infrared light, and tanning -- because recovery and a little radiance aren't mutually exclusive.

Sauna, infrared light, and tanning -- because recovery and a little radiance aren't mutually exclusive. Work it out of your muscles. Massage chair, Normatec compression, and Hypervolt -- the trio your body's been asking for after every hard session.

Massage chair, Normatec compression, and Hypervolt -- the trio your body's been asking for after every hard session. Right on campus. 2155 Allison Road, University Village. No commute, no excuses.

"University Marketplace has always been programmed to service the residents of the University Endowment Lands and students, faculty, and staff at UBC, integrating residential accommodation with a wide range of services and entertainment through its commercial offerings. This objective remains central to our approach today as we continue to evolve the property's tenant mix to reflect current market trends," said Aleksey Nekhoroshev, Commercial Asset Manager at Cressey. "With strong demand from the community for spaces to socialize and be active, alongside a growing focus on health, wellness, and new approaches to physical wellbeing, we are confident that Fitness World is a perfect addition to the commercial offerings at University Marketplace - delivering exceptional service and a much-needed fitness facility to the community as a whole."

Continued Fitness World Expansion

This new location comes on the heels of Fitness World's January 2026 announcement of a $50 million investment to accelerate its national corporate growth. Having grown to 17 thriving locations across British Columbia, the brand delivers accessible, high-quality fitness experiences and industry-leading personal training to communities across the province.

University Village is one of two openings on the horizon. A Signature Fitness World location is also set to open this fall at Gilmore Place in Brentwood. Franchise expansion, announced last fall, adds another dimension of growth as Fitness World accelerates its expansion beyond BC.

Together, these openings highlight the brand's momentum, bringing its high-value, low-price model to more Canadians.

TRAIN by FW University Village opens this summer. Pricing and early sign-up details will be available at fitnessworld.ca. Follow @fitnessworldcanada on Instagram for updates on memberships, events and opening details.

About Fitness World Canada:

Fitness World is a high-value, low-cost gym with 17 locations across British Columbia. With a commitment to affordable memberships, Fitness World offers inclusive fitness spaces, state-of-the-art equipment, expert-led programming, and a strong focus on accessibility for every stage of life. Learn about memberships, locations and more at www.fitnessworld.ca.

About Cressey:

For over 55 years, Cressey has built a legacy as a trusted leader in real estate development, construction, and property management across British Columbia, Alberta, and Washington State. Today, while our diverse portfolio has evolved, one thing remains unchanged: our commitment to creating exceptional spaces that meet our exacting standards of quality and leave a lasting impact - shaping communities and enriching lives for generations to come. This is where great places begin. www.cressey.com

SOURCE FW Fitness BC Ltd

Media Contacts: Malania Dela Cruz, Senior Vice President, [email protected]; Kerry Hittinger, Account Director, [email protected]