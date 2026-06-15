Fitness Industry Council of Canada: Exercise Improves the Long-Term Benefits of GLP-1 Drugs, New Multinational Study Finds

Following new health economic research, health and fitness leaders call for deeper integration of physical activity and strength training in GLP-1 treatment.

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - As GLP-1 medications transform obesity treatment worldwide, the Fitness Industry Council of Canada is highlighting new multinational research which finds that pairing GLP-1 therapy with regular structured exercise would improve long-term health outcomes, reduce downstream costs, and generate positive economic returns across multiple countries.

The white paper, From Weight Loss to Lasting Value: Structured Exercise and the Economics of GLP-1 Therapy, comes at a pivotal moment.

Across the world, governments, health systems, and other payers are weighing how to approach GLP-1 coverage, prescribing policies, reimbursement, and long-term treatment support.

At the same time, most countries face compounding challenges of rising obesity and related chronic disease, a persistent physical inactivity crisis, and escalating healthcare expenditure.

Against this background, the study examined whether structured exercise can improve the long-term clinical and economic value of GLP-1 treatment.

Developed by FTI Consulting's Center for Healthcare Economics and Policy, it compares impacts of GLP-1 therapy as a standalone obesity treatment with GLP-1 therapy combined with exercise.

In partnership with a multinational coalition of fitness sector organizations, the analysis used a health-economic model adapted across Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Across all five countries studied, the analysis found that a combined approach supports improved long-term health outcomes, reduced healthcare costs, and produced positive economic returns.

Combining regular exercise with GLP-1 therapy is estimated to generate C$3.5 billion in economic and societal value over 10 years for Canada and a 105% return on investment, rising to 526% and C$17.9 billion over 30 years.

The findings demonstrate that as GLP-1 use expands, exercise should play an essential role in helping patients and health systems maximize the long-term value from new generations of weight-loss drugs.

Consequently, the Health & Fitness Association, the HFA Foundation, AUSactive, Exercise New Zealand, Fitness Industry Council of Canada, and ukactive are calling on policymakers, payers, and healthcare systems to integrate structured exercise into GLP-1 treatment pathways. Specifically, to:

Recognize structured exercise, including strength training, as an essential part of obesity care; Embed exercise support into GLP-1 care models; Build referral pathways between healthcare providers and qualified exercise professionals and fitness facilities; Support patient access to qualified exercise professionals and fitness facilities; and Measure outcomes beyond weight loss, including long-term health and economic value.

This call to action builds on a recent joint position statement signed by the participating fitness industry groups, the World Obesity Federation (WOF), and the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI), which emphasized the urgency of ensuring physical activity and nutrition are central to systems supporting the global roll-out of obesity medications.

Compared with medication alone, adding structured exercise to GLP-1 therapy can help patients:

Preserve muscle during weight loss

Maintain strength, mobility, and bone health

Keep more weight off over time

Reduce weight regain after stopping medication

Lower the risk of costly health events later on

In the United States, adding structured exercise to GLP-1 therapy could help avoid 48,000 acute cardiovascular events and 160,000 joint replacements over 10 years.

Zach Weston, Executive Director, Fitness Industry Council of Canada: "Canada, like many countries, is facing both rising obesity-related costs and persistent physical inactivity. These findings show why structured exercise should be part of the healthcare conversation as GLP-1 use grows for the long term sustainable success of clinical therapy."

About the Organization:

Fitness Industry Council of Canada

The Fitness Industry Council of Canada (FIC) is the non-profit trade association representing over 7,000 fitness facilities across Canada. As the unified voice of the Canadian fitness industry, FIC advocates for policies that promote physical activity and support the commercial viability of fitness providers. Our mission is to work with provincial and federal governments to improve the health of all Canadians by making fitness more accessible, professionalized, and integrated into the national physical activity and healthcare strategy.

https://ficdn.ca/en/home/

The full white paper, infographics, and media resources are available

SOURCE Fitness Industry Council of Canada

Media Contacts: Fitness Industry Council of Canada: Erin Phelan, +1 416 822 8621, [email protected]