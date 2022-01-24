Fission Uranium Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

TSX SYMBOL: FCU

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2021.

Ross McElroy, President, CEO, and Chief Geologist for Fission, commented,

"Fission continues to make tremendous progress at our PLS project – developing an asset that has the potential to be one of the lowest operating cost uranium mines in the world. The team is working hard to increase shareholder value and we are delighted to have been recognized by the OTCQX for our market performance."

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

