Fission Signs Engagement and Capacity Agreement with Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office

KELOWNA, BC, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement and capacity agreement (the "Agreement") with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office ("YNLR"), which represents the Athabasca Nations and Communities of the Nuhenéné. Fission's PLS project (the "PLS Project") in the Athabasca Basin is within the Athabasca Denesųłiné territory and is currently advancing through the Feasibility Study and Environmental Assessment phase.

The Agreement serves as a process for Fission and YNLR to meaningfully engage in respect of the PLS Project, and it strengthens the positive and constructive working relationship the parties have developed. During this stage of engagement, Fission and YNLR will work to identify potential areas of interest or concern related to Indigenous rights and culture, traditional land and resource use, and community interests, and options to address those matters. The capacity funding provided by Fission to YNLR as part of this Agreement will facilitate the sharing of information between Fission and YNLR with respect to the Environmental Assessment and other aspects of early planning and design for the PLS project.

Garrett Schmidt, Executive Director of YNLR, stated, "Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources continues to proactively engage with industry proponents throughout Nuhenéné based on the direction of the seven Athabasca Basin community leaders and our Board of Directors. We welcome respectful relationships with proponents such as Fission that acknowledge the traditional lands and rights of the Athabasca Denesųłiné and Athabasca community members and are committed to advancing a mutually beneficial relationship"

Ross McElroy, President and CEO for Fission, commented, "This agreement is built upon the mutually respectful and constructive relationship that Fission and the YNLR have developed. Its purpose is to establish a framework for ongoing engagement and to facilitate YNLR participation as the PLS project advances. Our discussions to date have shown that we can achieve mutually beneficial goals by working together and I would like to personally thank the YNLR and its leaders for their commitment to a collaborative approach."

Fission's Commitment to Engagement with Rights-holders

This Agreement reflects Fission's commitment to building strong relationships with rights-holders, including First Nations and Métis communities, throughout the life of Fission's PLS Project. The Company has met with and continues to engage regularly with representatives of rights-holders and communities in the Patterson Lake area. The goal is to ensure that all rights-holders remain up to date regarding the PLS Project's current status and future plans. Through early and ongoing engagement and information sharing, the Company aims to work together to identify and respond to concerns or opportunities as they arise. Early in 2023, Fission will expand its engagement program to seek input from key stakeholder groups including local municipalities, subject matter experts, land users, and regulatory agencies.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

