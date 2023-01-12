Fission Signs Capacity Funding Agreement with Métis Nation - Saskatchewan

[email protected]

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Capacity Funding Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan ("MN-S"). Fission's PLS project (the "Project") in the southwest Athabasca Basin region is within MN-S Northern Region II. Fission commenced an Environmental Assessment in December 2021 and is currently in the final stages of a Feasibility Study. The company intends to facilitate a comprehensive impact assessment of the Project.

The Agreement formalizes the process for Fission and MN-S to meaningfully engage in respect of the PLS Project, and work collaboratively to develop a long-term, mutually beneficial, cooperative, and respectful relationship.

During this stage of engagement, Fission and MN-S will work to identify potential impacts to Métis rights, culture, and traditional land and resource use, and explore options to mitigate any such impacts. The processes will be funded by Fission and will also incorporate the sharing of information between Fission and MN-S with respect to the Project.

Métis Nation Saskatchewan President, Glen McCallum, stated, "As the government representing Métis in Saskatchewan, MN–S is committed to listening to our citizens and ensuring their voices are heard with respect to our ancestral lands. Engaging with community is an important tool to drive planning in the Métis way. This agreement marks the start of what we hope will become a long-term, meaningful relationship with Fission Uranium Corp. and one that clearly demonstrates progress can be made when fulsome and considerate discussions are held with all affected rights holders at the project's inception."

Ross McElroy, President and CEO for Fission, commented, "The agreement signed by Fission and the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan is a sign of the strong working relationship we have established, and the transparent communication that has taken place as the PLS project has advanced. The processes that have been agreed will serve as an important basis for working more closely together towards mutual goals as the project continues to advance. I would like to thank the MN-S and look forward to our future efforts and successes together."

Fission's Commitment to Engagement with Rights-holders

This Agreement reflects Fission's commitment to building strong relationships with rights-holders, including Métis and First Nations communities, throughout the life of Fission's PLS Project. The Company has met with and continues to consult with top level representatives of rights-holders. The goal is to ensure that all rights-holders remain up to date and have input on the PLS Project's current status and Fission's future plans. Fission is also committed to engaging with all stakeholders with an interest in the Project, including local communities, municipalities, governments, and regulatory agencies.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

