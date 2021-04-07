Fission Resource Expansion Program Hits Wide Mineralization in all 20 Holes

All Holes Intersect Multiple Stacked Intervals;

13 Holes Hit High Grade Mineralization

KELOWNA, BC, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from the first of its 2021 drill programs on the R780E zone of the high-grade Triple R deposit at its' PLS project, in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Twenty holes were completed in 7,147.8m, including 1 hole restarted due to excessive deviation. All twenty holes hit wide mineralization in multiple stacked intervals, with thirteen intercepting significant intervals of >10,000 cps radioactivity. The goal of the winter program was to upgrade key sections of the Triple R deposit's R780E zone to "indicated" category by increasing drill hole density where the resource is largely classified as Inferred. These recently completed holes have the potential to increase the Indicated category resource which may positively impact the planned feasibility study. The holes include PLS21-606 (line 900E), which intersected 118.0m of total composite mineralization, including 1.35m of total composite radioactivity >10,000 cps (with a peak of 23,400 cps) and PLS21-597 (line 900E) with 92.0m total composite mineralization, including 4.80m total >10,000 cps (with a peak of 51,400 cps).

Ross McElroy, CEO for Fission, commented, "This is the first of our 2021 drill programs and I'm very pleased to report that we have met, and in numerous instances exceeded, our expectations on width and strength of mineralization in all 20 holes. We continue to make strong progress towards feasibility, and these results will be instrumental in delivering a key part of our deposit growth strategy."

Drilling Highlights

20 Holes Hit Significant Mineralization over wide Intervals. 21 holes were drilled ( 7,147.8m ) including 20 holes completed ( 7,046.8m ) with 1 abandoned and redrilled due to deviation from target.

21 holes were drilled ( ) including 20 holes completed ( ) with 1 abandoned and redrilled due to deviation from target. Triple R Deposit Resource Drilling . Drilling successfully targeted an important mainly "inferred" categorized area of the eastern R780E zone between lines 900E and 1125E, using step out and infill drilling to achieve spacing of ~15m x 20m (horizontal / vertical), with the aim of conversion from Inferred to Indicated.

. Drilling successfully targeted an important mainly "inferred" categorized area of the eastern R780E zone between lines 900E and 1125E, using step out and infill drilling to achieve spacing of ~15m x (horizontal / vertical), with the aim of conversion from Inferred to Indicated. Hole PLS21-597 (line 900E)

92.0m total composite mineralization over a 214m interval (between 117.0m to 331.0m ), including

4.8m of total composite mineralization >10,000 cps

of total composite mineralization Hole PLS21-605 (line 930E)

110.0m total composite mineralization over a 272.5m interval (between 105.5m to 378.0m ), including

4.15m of total composite mineralization >10,000 cps

of total composite mineralization Hole PLS21-595 (line 1050E)

46.0m total composite mineralization over a 73.5m interval (between 264.0m to 337.5m ), including

4.75m of total composite mineralization >10,000 cps

Table 1: Drill Hole Summary

Hole ID Zone Collar Hand-held Scintillometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5M minimum) Lake Depth (m) Sandstone From -

To (m) Basement Unconformity

Depth (m) Total Drillhole

Depth (m) Grid Line Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) CPS Peak

Range PLS21-592 R780E 1125E 334 -66 Hole Abandoned Due to Excessive Deviation 8.3 NA 69.3 101.0 PLS21-592A R780E 1125E 335 -67.1 190.5 192.0 1.5 <300 - 370 8.3 NA 71.3 287.0









197.0 203.5 6.5 <300 - 1700

















207.0 209.0 2.0 330 - 840

















214.5 216.0 1.5 610 - 740

















220.0 251.5 31.5 320 - 27300

















286.5 287.0 0.5 330







PLS21-593 R780E 1050E 335 -67.4 229.0 243.0 14.0 <300 - 2800 8.2 NA 74.6 356.0









245.5 246.0 0.5 320

















249.0 251.0 2.0 680 - 1200

















263.5 265.0 1.5 770 - 3400

















268.5 274.0 5.5 <300 - 790

















278.0 282.5 4.5 <300 - 910

















293.5 298.5 5.0 420 - 12200

















299.5 302.0 2.5 420 - 1100

















303.5 305.5 2.0 510 - 610

















307.0 307.5 0.5 400

















343.5 344.0 0.5 530







PLS21-594 R780E 1095E 337 -70.0 151.0 153.0 2.0 310 - 480 8.2 NA 68.5 281.0









155.0 156.0 1.0 950 - 2000

















158.5 159.5 1.0 330 - 440

















160.0 162.0 2.0 340 - 1050

















164.0 165.5 1.5 330 - 1200

















181.0 181.5 0.5 340

















182.0 183.0 1.0 300 - 360

















191.5 192.0 0.5 300

















196.0 199.0 3.0 680 - 14400

















202.0 204.0 2.0 360 - 1300

















205.0 206.5 1.5 430 - 610

















213.5 216.0 2.5 400 - 1900

















216.5 217.0 0.5 460

















266.5 267.5 1.0 430 - 1400







PLS21-595 R780E 1050E 337 -69 264.0 270.0 6.0 320 - 12500 7.0 NA 72.7 353.0









272.0 279.0 7.0 330 - 3700

















282.0 314.0 32.0 <300 - 45600

















317.0 317.5 0.5 410

















337.0 337.5 0.5 1100







PLS21-596 R780E 1095E 337 -69 175.0 179.0 4.0 <300 - 460 8.2 NA 70.8 338.0









183.0 183.5 0.5 340

















186.0 199.0 13.0 <300 - 4200

















203.0 207.5 4.5 <300 - 600

















214.0 227.0 13.0 <300 - 11400

















231.5 236.5 5.0 <300 - 3400

















276.0 277.0 1.0 310 - 720

















288.5 289.0 0.5 710

















296.5 302.5 6.0 <300 - 950

















310.5 313.5 3.0 <300 - 440

















322.0 322.5 0.5 370







PLS21-597 R780E 900E 335 -69.6 117.0 118.5 1.5 320 - 1100 8.2 NA 63.0 383.0









124.5 125.5 1.0 370 - 570

















133.0 133.5 0.5 340

















136.0 147.0 11.0 <300 - 2400

















150.5 152.0 1.5 <300 - 510

















157.0 158.0 1.0 430 - 710

















177.5 184.5 7.0 360 - 25100

















189.0 201.0 12.0 <300 - 51400

















217.0 218.0 1.0 5300 - 8000

















223.0 224.0 1.0 420 - 2700

















229.0 230.0 1.0 1100 - 4700

















233.0 239.0 6.0 <300 - 26300

















243.5 259.5 16.0 <300 - 42200

















264.5 290.0 25.5 <300 - 5300

















293.5 295.5 2.0 <300 - 360

















317.0 320.0 3.0 <300 - 4300

















325.0 325.5 0.5 410

















330.5 331.0 0.5 500







PLS21-598 R780E 1080E 337 -68 183.5 185.5 2.0 <300 - 440 8.2 NA 68.3 359.0









191.0 199.5 8.5 <300 - 3700

















204.5 205.5 1.0 310 - 1100

















219.0 219.5 0.5 490

















222.0 223.0 1.0 330 - 1100

















273.0 283.5 10.5 <300 - 620

















294.0 295.0 1.0 890 - 1200

















297.5 307.5 10.0 <300 - 6200

















313.0 314.0 1.0 420 - 520

















321.0 322.0 1.0 530 - 2600

















348.5 351.5 3.0 330 - 780







PLS21-599 R780E 1080E 340 -71 137.0 137.5 0.5 1000 8.3 NA 68.4 326.0









166.0 173.5 7.5 <300 - 7200

















176.5 179.5 3.0 <300 - 710

















182.0 184.0 2.0 <300 - 1100

















188.5 191.0 2.5 <300 - 330

















197.0 214.0 17.0 <300 - 4800

















221.0 224.0 3.0 410 - 2900

















288.5 289.0 0.5 580

















301.5 304.0 2.5 <300 - 3800







PLS21-600 R780E 900E 337 -69.9 110.5 114.0 3.5 350 - 1100 7 NA 66.3 374.0









126.5 142.5 16.0 <300 - 2700

















169.5 170.0 0.5 310

















172.5 174.5 2.0 350 - 670

















177.0 181.0 4.0 <300 - 1600

















184.0 195.0 11.0 <300 - 30100

















205.0 206.5 1.5 390 - 25200

















217.0 218.5 1.5 360 - 430

















221.5 222.0 0.5 460

















226.5 228.0 1.5 620 - 1600

















231.0 232.0 1.0 3600 - 4200

















236.0 239.5 3.5 <300 - 4700

















259.0 271.5 12.5 <300 - 57000

















274.5 295.0 20.5 <300 - 18300

















297.5 300.0 2.5 310 - 850

















313.0 315.0 2.0 <300 - 740

















318.0 318.5 0.5 940

















347.0 350.0 3.0 330 - 650







PLS21-601 R780E 915E 336 -70.4 118.5 133.5 15.0 <300 - 3100 8.2 NA 66.8 377.0









145.5 147.5 2.0 370 - 1200

















153.5 155.0 1.5 <300 - 620

















160.5 198.0 37.5 <300 - 61000

















203.0 215.5 12.5 <300 - 5100

















225.5 226.0 0.5 800

















237.0 262.5 25.5 <300 - 3500

















269.0 271.0 2.0 370 - 460

















297.5 300.5 3.0 360 - 8100

















305.5 308.0 2.5 <300 - 530

















317.0 320.5 3.5 <300 - 2200

















331.0 331.5 0.5 490

















354.5 355.5 1.0 300 - 380

















375.0 376.0 1.0 460 - 800







PLS21-602 R780E 915E 337 -70.4 99.5 100.0 0.5 380 8.2 NA 69.9 382.0









108.0 108.5 0.5 480

















134.5 136.0 1.5 <300 - 990

















176.0 177.5 1.5 <300 - 380

















185.5 195.0 9.5 <300 - 1500

















206.5 212.5 6.0 <300 - 1700

















221.5 222.5 1.0 580 - 880

















228.5 242.5 14.0 <300 - 14900

















246.5 251.5 5.0 <300 - 3200

















264.5 280.0 15.5 <300 - >65535

















286.0 321.0 35.0 <300 - 12300

















342.0 347.5 5.5 <300 - 1500

















372.0 372.5 0.5 350







PLS21-603 R780E 915E 339 -69.9 98.0 100.5 2.5 350 - 510 8.2 NA 69.8 363.0









110.0 110.5 0.5 530

















134.0 139.5 5.5 420 - 5800

















148.5 154.0 5.5 <300 - 510

















156.5 160.5 4.0 <300 - 450

















165.5 166.5 1.0 380

















172.0 185.5 13.5 <300 - 1300

















213.0 214.0 1.0 5200 - 20000

















221.0 225.0 4.0 <300 - 3800

















231.0 240.5 9.5 <300 - 1700

















244.5 250.0 5.5 320 - 3500

















270.0 274.0 4.0 470 - 33000

















279.5 288.0 8.5 390 - 13200

















292.0 292.5 0.5 530

















295.0 300.0 5.0 <300 - 5000

















303.0 303.5 0.5 440

















308.5 320.0 11.5 <300 - 1200

















337.0 338.5 1.5 330 - 470

















345.5 346.0 0.5 640







PLS21-604 R780E 915E 339 -69.9 131.5 132.0 0.5 480 8.2 NA 62.3 374.0









171.5 198.0 26.5 <300 - 1700

















233.5 237.0 3.5 <300 - 750

















240.0 240.5 0.5 310

















257.0 260.5 3.5 <300 - 1500

















268.0 274.5 6.5 <300 - 580

















279.5 280.0 0.5 380

















283.5 284.0 0.5 390

















286.5 294.0 7.5 <300 - 1700

















298.0 302.0 4.0 460 - 4700

















319.0 319.5 0.5 340

















323.0 329.5 6.5 <300 - 860

















332.0 338.0 6.0 <300 - 1000







PLS21-605 R780E 930E 335 -67.8 105.5 106.5 1.0 330 - 650 8.2 NA 72.1 389.0









116.0 116.5 0.5 420

















136.5 142.5 6.0 <300 - 1400

















145.0 147.5 2.5 <300 - 1300

















150.0 159.5 9.5 <300 - 750

















163.5 183.5 20.0 <300 - 9100

















205.5 207.5 2.0 <300 - 1100

















210.0 212.5 2.5 410 - 700

















221.0 225.5 4.5 <300 - 1100

















247.5 259.5 12.0 <300 - 47700

















262.5 263.5 1.0 580 - 17000

















270.0 296.0 26.0 <300 - 44200

















298.5 306.5 8.0 <300 - 3800

















309.0 310.0 1.0 340 - 1000

















313.0 318.0 5.0 <300 - 520

















320.5 321.0 0.5 480

















323.5 324.0 0.5 640 - 10400

















337.0 338.5 1.5 790 - 1900

















353.5 355.5 2.0 <300 - 350

















361.5 362.5 1.0 620 - 680

















369.5 370.5 1.0 460 - 550

















373.0 374.5 1.5 330 - 650

















377.5 378.0 0.5 780







PLS21-606 R780E 900E 336 -68.9 103.0 106.0 3.0 <300 - 1600 8.2 NA 62.0 371.0









118.5 122.0 3.5 <300 - 530

















141.0 168.5 27.5 <300 - 23400

















173.5 198.0 24.5 <300 - 14100

















203.5 205.0 1.5 310 - 2500

















213.5 215.5 2.0 320 - 2100

















229.0 272.5 43.5 <300 - 9800

















280.0 284.0 4.0 570 - 3000

















286.5 287.5 1.0 1600 - 6100

















291.0 292.5 1.5 510 - 5300

















295.5 296.0 0.5 330

















308.5 309.0 0.5 390

















316.0 317.5 1.5 320 - 860

















325.0 328.5 3.5 <300 - 3300







PLS21-607 R780E 1065E 339 -75.6 190.0 195.0 5.0 <300 - 2800 8.2 NA 74.3 344.0









203.5 206.0 2.5 <300 - 3000

















212.0 213.0 1.0 300 - 740

















218.0 238.0 20.0 <300 - 58700

















244.5 245.0 0.5 700

















280.0 297.5 17.5 <300 - 5800

















305.0 309.0 4.0 300 - 6700

















312.0 313.0 1.0 950 - 1100

















324.0 326.0 2.0 300 - 870

















331.0 331.5 0.5 370







PLS21-608 R780E 900E 336 -69.9 113.0 119.5 6.5 330 - 2400 8.2 NA 66.2 363.8









175.5 183.0 7.5 <300 - 2400

















185.5 187.0 1.5 <300 - 340

















190.0 198.0 8.0 <300 - 640

















201.0 210.5 9.5 <300 - 3300

















218.5 220.5 2.0 <300 - 1600

















223.5 225.0 1.5 420 - 470

















228.5 230.5 2.0 300 - 930

















234.5 239.0 4.5 <300 - 4700

















245.5 258.0 12.5 <300 - 54100

















275.0 304.0 29.0 <300 - 20100

















318.0 329.5 11.5 <300 - 3000

















344.5 346.0 1.5 600 - 1400







PLS21-609 R780E 1125E 337 -75.4 105.5 106.0 0.5 930 8.2 NA 68.7 329.0









215.0 236.5 21.5 <300 - 9100

















239.0 245.0 6.0 <300 - 1300

















252.5 260.5 8.0 <300 - 1100

















270.0 279.0 9.0 <300 - 1100

















282.5 286.5 4.0 <300 - 950

















302.0 303.0 1.0 420 - 870

















306.0 321.0 15.0 <300 - 3400







PLS21-610 R780E 915E 334 -70.1 148.0 148.5 0.5 420 8.2 NA 66.2 365.0









168.0 172.0 4.0 <300 - 490

















180.0 199.0 19.0 <300 - 3200

















201.5 205.5 4.0 <300 - 1400

















228.0 228.5 0.5 340

















231.0 231.5 0.5 7800 - 15600

















235.5 241.0 5.5 <300 - 28900

















245.0 247.0 2.0 <300 - 1500

















252.0 261.5 9.5 <300 - 2800

















283.5 305.5 22.0 <300 - 23700

















308.5 321.5 13.0 300 - 3500

















327.0 337.0 10.0 <300 - 4100

















355.5 359.0 3.5 <300 - 600







PLS21-611 R780E 1095E 341 -69.9 196.5 199.5 3.0 <300 - 1100 8.2 NA 68.8 332.0









207.5 209.5 2.0 320 - 980

















222.0 234.5 12.5 <300 - 15400

















274.5 275.0 0.5 380

















286.5 291.5 5.0 <300 - 570

















294.0 295.0 1.0 420 - 640









Natural gamma radiation in drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using either a hand-held RS-230 or RS-125 Scintillometer, both manufactured by Radiation Solutions, which are capable of discriminating readings up to 65,535 cps. Natural gamma radiation in the drill hole survey that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Mount Sopris 2GHF-1000 Triple Gamma probe, which allows for more accurate measurements in high grade mineralized zones. The Triple Gamma probe is preferred in zones of high-grade mineralization. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured, and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. The degree of radioactivity within the mineralized intervals is highly variable and associated with visible pitchblende mineralization. All intersections are down-hole. All depths reported of core interval measurements including radioactivity and mineralization intervals widths are not always representative of true thickness. The orientation of the mineralized intervals tend to follow that of lithologic contacts, and generally dip steeply to the south. Within the Triple R deposit, individual zone wireframe models constructed from assay data and used in the resource estimate indicate that all 5 zones have a complex geometry controlled by and parallel to steeply south-dipping lithological boundaries as well as a preferential sub-horizontal orientation.

Samples from the drill core will be split in half sections on site and where possible, samples will be standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample will be sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK for analysis which includes U 3 O 8 (wt %) and fire assay for gold, while the other half remains on site for reference. All analysis includes a 63 element ICP-OES, uranium by fluorimetry and boron.

PLS Mineralized Trend & Triple R Deposit Summary

Uranium mineralization of the Triple R deposit at PLS occurs within the Patterson Lake Conductive Corridor and has been traced by core drilling over ~3.18 km of east-west strike length in five separated mineralized "zones" which collectively make up the Triple R deposit. From west to east, these zones are: R1515W, R840W, R00E, R780E and R1620E. Through successful exploration programs completed to date, Triple R has evolved into a large, near surface, basement hosted, structurally controlled high-grade uranium deposit. The discovery hole was announced on November 05, 2012 with drill hole PLS12-022, from what is now referred to as the R00E zone.

The R1515W, R840W and R00E zones make up the western region of the Triple R deposit and are located on land, where overburden thickness is generally between 55 m to 100 m. R1515W is the western-most of the zones and is drill defined to ~90 m in strike-length, ~68 m across strike and ~220 m vertical and where mineralization remains open in several directions. R840W is located ~515 m to the east along strike of R1515W and has a drill defined strike length of ~430 m. R00E is located ~485 m to the east along strike of R840W and is drill defined to ~115 m in strike length. The R780E zone and R1620E zones make up the eastern region of the Triple R deposit. Both zones are located beneath Patterson Lake where water depth is generally less than six metres and overburden thickness is generally about 50 m. R780E is located ~225 m to the east of R00E and has a drill defined strike length of ~945 m. R1620E is located ~210 m along strike to the east of R780E, and is drill defined to ~185 m in strike length.

The Company completed and filed a prefeasibility "PFS" study on November 07, 2019 titled "Pre-Feasibility Study on the Patterson Lake South Property Using Underground Mining Methods, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada". The report summarizes the Pre-Feasibility Study ("UG PFS"), which outlines an underground-only mining scenario for PLS which to date has only considered the R00E and R780E zones. Further work, including additional drilling may provide sufficient data for future inclusion of the R1515W, R840W and R1620E zones into the Feasibility Study mine plan.

Mineralization along the Patterson Lake Corridor trend remains prospective along strike in both the western and eastern directions. Basement rocks within the mineralized trend are identified primarily as mafic volcanic rocks with varying degrees of alteration. Mineralization is both located within and associated with mafic volcanic intrusives with varying degrees of silicification, metasomatic mineral assemblages and hydrothermal graphite. The graphitic sequences are associated with the PL-3B basement Electro-Magnetic (EM) conductor.

Patterson Lake South Property

The 31,039 hectare PLS project is 100% owned and operated by Fission Uranium Corp. PLS is accessible by road with primary access from all-weather Highway 955, which runs north to the former Cluff Lake mine and passes the nearby Nexgen Arrow deposit located 3km to the east and UEX-Areva Shea Creek discoveries located 50km to the north.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Ross McElroy, P.Geol., President and CEO for Fission Uranium Corp., a qualified person.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ross McElroy"



Ross McElroy, President and CEO

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: risks related to the Offering, risks related to Fission's limited business history, risks related to the nature of mineral exploration and development, discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral resources, risks related to uranium market price volatility, risks related to the market value of the common shares of Fission, risks related to market conditions, risks related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including disruptions to the Company's business and operational plans, risks related to the global economic uncertainty as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

