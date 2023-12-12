FISSION FILES FINAL BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

[email protected]

KELOWNA, BC, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Prospectus will allow Fission to offer up to C$400,000,000 of common shares, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, warrants and share purchase contracts from time to time over the 25-month period after the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities have issued a receipt for the Prospectus.

The terms of any future offerings, if any, will be established at the time of such offerings. At the time any securities covered by the Prospectus are offered for sale, a prospectus supplement containing specific information about the terms of any such offering will be filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Fission Uranium Corp. is an award-winning Canadian-based resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development. The Company is the owner and developer of the PLS uranium project – a proposed high-grade mine and mill located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "2FU".

