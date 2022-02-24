Fission Expands Operations and Technical Team

Company continues to advance feasibility study and environmental assessment on schedule

TSX SYMBOL: FCU

OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF

FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

KELOWNA, BC, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has made rapid progress on the Feasibility Study and the Environmental Assessment phase at the near surface, high-grade basement hosted Triple R uranium deposit, and has subsequently expanded its operations and technical team with the addition of three key, full-time team members. These positions will provide support for senior management in the areas of Regulatory and Permitting, Geology, Operations, and Northern Business opportunities.

Aaron MacDonell, B.Sc., has been appointed as Environmental Manager. In this role, Mr. MacDonell will lead Fission's Environmental Assessment process, the submission of the Environmental Impact Statement, and the subsequent licensing and permitting of the project through to construction and production. He will also establish longer term company processes for environmental stewardship in sustainability, protection and compliance as the company shifts operations from developer to producer. Mr. MacDonell has over twenty years of experience in the mining sector with a strong focus on planning and managing the environmental operations for developers and producers.

Sam Hartmann, P. Geo., has been appointed as Fission's Chief Geologist. Sam Hartmann will lead the geology technical team to expand and upgrade existing resources for future production within the context of the life of mine plan being developed for the Feasibility Study. He has more than a decade of Canadian uranium exploration and development experience and was an integral member of the team that discovered and advanced the Triple R deposit at PLS. Prior to joining Fission in 2012, Mr. Hartmann was employed by Imperial Metals as a project geologist at underground and open pit projects in British Columbia. He is a registered professional geoscientist in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Richard Elkington has been appointed as Operations Manager. Mr. Elkington will be responsible for the provision of logistical support in the areas of safety, procurement, site development, and personnel. This will include the coordination of personnel, consultants and contractors for ongoing work programs related to the Feasibility Study and Environmental Assessment. Additionally, he will be responsible for integrating local stakeholder businesses, building local capacity, and assisting in the development of indigenous procurement programs to help grow the local industrial base. Mr. Elkington has over 30 years of experience in security, logistics and supply chain management, including a decade spent in the mining sector. He was a key member of the Fission Uranium technical team that discovered and advanced the Patterson Lake South deposit.

Ross McElroy, President and CEO for Fission Uranium, commented, "I'm very pleased to welcome all three team members to their full-time roles with Fission. This important team expansion reflects the stage we have reached at the PLS project as we continue through the EA phase. This includes our progress towards completing a feasibility study, and our preparation for the Environmental Impact Assessment, on the pathway to eventually becoming a major producing asset."

Gary Haywood, VP Operations for Fission, commented, "Filling these three crucial roles with such high calibre personnel is significant and perfectly timed win for the Company. All three team members are experts in their field and their knowledge and skillsets will enable Fission to continue advancing the PLS project to the benefit of our shareholders, our local communities, and of course the uranium sector."

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

Ross McElroy, President and CEO

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: risks related to the Offering, risks related to Fission's limited business history, risks related to the nature of mineral exploration and development, discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral resources, risks related to uranium market price volatility, risks related to the market value of the common shares of Fission, risks related to market conditions, risks related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including disruptions to the Company's business and operational plans, risks related to the global economic uncertainty as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

