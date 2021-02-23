Fission 3 Announces Change in Management

TSX VENTURE SYMBOL: FUU

KELOWNA, BC, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Fission 3.0 Corp. ("Fission 3" or the "Company") announces that Ross McElroy has stepped down as COO of the Company to focus on the development of the Triple R deposit at Patterson Lake South owned by Fission Uranium Corp. Mr. McElroy will remain on Fission 3's Board of Directors and remain as the Company's QP.

Dev Randhawa, CEO commented, "We want to thank Ross for all his efforts as COO. We look forward to his input as a Director and advancing these properties with the same technical team and expertise that has built our outstanding portfolio of properties in Canada's Athabasca Basin."

Ross McElroy commented "Fission3 has a tremendous portfolio of strategically located projects in the Athabasca Basin. With strong leadership and a highly successful technical team in place, I am confident that the company is in an excellent position to continue making discoveries."

The Company is also encouraged by the recent strengthening of and renewed interest in the Uranium sector.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU."

