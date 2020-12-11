Fission 3.0 Corp. Provides Update on Adjourned Annual General Meeting

TSX VENTURE SYMBOL: FUU

OTCQB SYMBOL: FISOF

KELOWNA, BC, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Fission 3.0 Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V: FUU) announces that, further to its news release dated December 10, 2020 regarding the Company's adjourned annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on December 29, 2020 at 11:30AM (Vancouver time) at the location set out in the Notice of Meeting (originally scheduled for December 11, 2020), the cut-off time for proxies to be received by the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., is 11:30AM (Vancouver time) on December 23, 2020.

The Company's Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and Form of Proxy in respect of the Meeting available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and mailed to the Company's shareholders remain unchanged.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU".

For further information: [email protected]; www.fission3corp.com