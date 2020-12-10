Fission 3.0 Corp. Adjourns Annual General Meeting

TSX VENTURE SYMBOL: FUU

OTCQB SYMBOL: FISOF



KELOWNA, BC, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Fission 3.0 Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V: FUU) announced today that the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), scheduled for December 11, 2020, has been adjourned due to lack of requisite quorum as of the proxy cut-off time. In accordance with the Company's by-laws, the Meeting has been adjourned to December 29, 2020 at 11:30AM (Vancouver time) at the location set out in the Notice of Meeting.

The Company's Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and Form of Proxy in respect of the Meeting available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and mailed to the Company's shareholders remain unchanged.

Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Meeting will be voted at the adjourned Meeting unless properly revoked. Given the adjournment, proxies may now by received by the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., no later than December 24, 2020 at 11:30AM (Vancouver time). Proxies received by Computershare after this time will not be accepted; however, the Chairman of the Meeting may determine, in his sole discretion, to accept a proxy that is delivered in person to the Chairman at the Meeting as to any matter in respect of which a vote has not already been cast.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Fission 3.0 Corp.

For further information: [email protected], www.fission3corp.com