Fission 3.0 Appoints Capital Markets Expert, Jeffrey Mushaluk, as President

KELOWNA, BC, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - FISSION 3.0 CORP. ("Fission 3.0" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Mushaluk, an experienced capital markets specialist, has been appointed to serve as Fission 3.0's President. Mr. Mushaluk has over ten years of experience in financial markets, with a particular focus on mining. His experience includes founding, managing, and developing various financial businesses and he has raised in excess of $100 million. In addition, Mr. Mushaluk has worked as an Equity Analyst at a Portfolio Management and Investment Fund Management firm. Mr. Mushaluk received a bachelor's degree with distinction from the University of Maine in 2005, where he double-majored in business management and finance.

Dev Randhawa, Chairman and CEO, for Fission 3.0, commented,

"Mr. Mushaluk is a skilled and experienced executive with a strong background in the capital markets and mining space. He is passionate about the uranium sector and brings a great deal of energy to Fission 3.0. Our team is excited to be working with Mr. Mushaluk as we advance our premium portfolio of uranium projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and in Macusani, Peru."

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU."

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission 3.0 Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Fission 3 Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

