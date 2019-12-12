Fisker Ocean to Make Global Public Debut at CES 2020; Electrify America Revealed As Charging Station Network

Additionally, Fisker Ocean reservation holders will soon have access to an exclusive video that illustrates the vehicle's unique new "California Mode" open-air feature – via the Fisker Flexee mobile app on the App Store and Google Play store.

"I have been eagerly waiting to show our revolutionary Fisker Ocean luxury SUV to the public, so we decided to debut the full prototype – reflecting the actual production vehicle – at CES 2020," said Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc. "The world will get to see the fully-engineered vehicle, which rides on a production-ready platform – signaling our intent to get it to market efficiently. I'm also very excited about our partnership with Electrify America, which enables Fisker driver access to the largest open DC Fast charging network in the USA – with approximately 800 charging stations and about 3,500 chargers across 45 states by 2021. Fisker customers will enjoy automatic recognition of the vehicle at Electrify America charging stations, a free miles package from Fisker and the ability to find charging stations through the Fisker Flexee mobile app. Overall, Fisker Ocean will serve as a model for how desirable EVs can replace gasoline vehicles as practical daily drivers."

"Electrify America is delighted to collaborate with Fisker, a name associated with innovation and design, and the Fisker Ocean is a vehicle that embodies these qualities," said Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America. "As part of our shared mission to increase electric vehicle adoption, we look forward to offering our network of ultra-fast public chargers to take Fisker customers from coast to coast and advancing e-mobility throughout the United States."

The Fisker Ocean Experience + the Largest Open EV Fast Charging Network in the United States.

Drivers of the world's most sustainable vehicle will enjoy a truly hassle-free, practical experience when using Electrify America's extensive charging network across North America through Fisker's proprietary mobile app.

Fisker Ocean vehicles will be automatically recognized by Electrify America's charging stations – allowing for simple charging, automatic release and automatic payments. Fisker will offer a free miles package with each vehicle, allowing for a certain amount of complimentary charging. Additional details on charging packages will be shared later in 2020.

Electrify America expects to install, or have under development, approximately 800 total charging station sites with about 3,500 chargers by December 2021 . During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly.

The vehicle is equipped with a state-of-the-art battery – with 80 kWh capacity and a range of up to 300 miles (depending on driving conditions).

More than 200 miles of range can be delivered from 30 minutes of charging for the Fisker Ocean (15% capacity to 80% capacity). Electrify America's 350 kW chargers can charge capable vehicles up to 20 miles per minute.

"California Mode." A Unique, Proprietary Experience Revealed Via the Fisker Flexee App.

The patent pending "California Mode" feature will be standard on all trim levels, except the base version – allowing passengers to experience the sun, fresh air and an open feeling without being in a convertible.

Reservation holders will be given an exclusive first look at California Mode. A video will soon be revealed through the Fisker Flexee mobile app next week – painting an early picture of the unique Fisker Ocean brand experience.

The Fisker Ocean is targeted to begin production at the end of 2021 – with the first high-volume deliveries projected for 2022.

* All stated performance numbers and figures are subject to final validation by the appropriate entities.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. The company is engaged in intensive research and development around next generation electrification technologies, including the patent pending Fisker Flexible Solid-State Battery. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com and download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest, open DC Fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging stations with about 3,500 chargers by December 2021. During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com. For media, visit www.media.electrifyamerica.com.

