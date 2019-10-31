Fisker Inc. Reveals Name of All-Electric Luxury SUV, App-Based Leasing Program

"For the past two years, we have been working quietly on an emotionally appealing and affordable luxury electric vehicle that will serve as a flagship for driving positive global change – from the most sustainable materials possible across the supply chain to practicality that will change the perception of what an EV can be," said Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc. "The Fisker Ocean features dramatic sculpture – with a wide stance and a luxurious SUV silhouette. I wanted to combine maximum usability with an unprecedented driving experience. The interior is spacious and extremely modern, bringing a luxury feel and timelessness that has never been seen in a vehicle before. The future of mobility is about enjoying an electric vehicle without hassle, long-term commitment and the prohibitive high cost of ownership. Driving the Fisker Ocean will be easy: through a flexible lease via a mobile app. And we take care of all the service and maintenance. Simply put, we're introducing the future of hassle-free, fun and easy e-mobility."

Global Unveil: Live Stream on Jan. 4, 2020. Mobile App Launch – Nov. 27, 2019.

Fisker has skipped the standard automotive process of making a show car – and will instead reveal a fully running production intent prototype sitting on the actual, completely engineered platform on Jan. 4, 2020 . The unveiling will take place during a private event – which will be live streamed online.

. The unveiling will take place during a private event – which will be live streamed online. Early reservations for the all-electric luxury SUV will be open as the mobile app launches on Nov. 27, 2019 . Further details, including pricing, will be released on that date.

Better Design for the Future of Green Mobility.

Fisker is focused on delivering an exciting, yet affordable all-electric luxury SUV to the market – driving the global movement toward mass electrification.

At 4,640 mm in length, the Fisker Ocean is designed for optimal space and usability.

Focus has been made on optimizing efficiency throughout the design – including a fixed hood that avoids costly sealing and latches, as well as saves weight.

The room under the hood has been optimized for housing new-age electronics and the air conditioning unit – ultimately resulting in more interior space.

Sneak Peek: The World's Most Sustainable Vehicle – From the Inside-Out.

Fisker Inc. believes that the industry should stop looking at innovation superficially and start taking responsibility for its products, end-to-end – giving customers the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable future. Some of the Fisker Ocean's features include (not limited to):

Full-length solar roof:



Supporting the car's electric power source, boosting fuel efficiency and lowering carbon dioxide emissions. Result: 1000 free, clean miles per year.





As the technology evolves, Fisker will feature integrated hardware solutions for better energy yields and more free, clean miles per year.



Fully recycled carpeting:



Made from regenerated nylon, which is made from abandoned fishing net waste – pulled from the oceans and aquaculture.



Vegan interior:



100% Polycarbonate Polyurethane surfaces and 100% reinforced Rayon backing.





Meets stringent chemical emission limits for various VOCs (such as Formaldehyde).



Eco-suede: interior textures and patterns – Dinamica:



Derived from polyester fibers (T-shirts, fibers) and recycled bottles, plastic, etc.





Recycling polyester means reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions into the atmosphere by 80% compared to the traditional petrol-based polyester production process.





Eco-sustainability, as well as the lowest levels of polluting emissions and energy consumption, are guaranteed throughout the whole production cycle.



Repurposing rubber waste:



Fisker will utilize discarded rubber waste generated during tire manufacturing that will no longer be dumped in landfills.





Recycling saves impressive amounts of energy, which ultimately reduces greenhouse gas emissions.



All-electric SUV range:



The all-electric SUV will come standard with an extended range (target of approximately 250 to 300 miles, depending on driving conditions), enabled by an approx. 80 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The Fisker Ocean is targeted to begin production at the end of 2021 – with the first high-volume deliveries projected for 2022.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable electric vehicles. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. As a leading force in influencing mass market electrification across the globe, the company's scientific breakthroughs include the patented Fisker Flexible Solid-State Battery – ushering in a new era in fast charging, safety and range.

The creation of EV pioneer and world-leading automotive designer, Henrik Fisker, Fisker Inc.'s mission is to set a new standard of excellence and performance in the electric vehicle industry and mobility services – developing unique, high-performance electric vehicles that feature the latest in emerging technologies and exciting user experiences. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com. #ReinventTheSUV

