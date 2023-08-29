Fisher Investments Reviews its Best Registered Investment Advisers Recognition

USA Today's inaugural list recognises the best financial advisory firms.

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ -- Fisher Investments—which also does business in Canada as Fisher Investments Canada—reviews its award as a 2023 Best Financial Advisory Firm by USA Today and Statista.

"We're honoured to be named a Best Financial Advisory Firm," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani. "With this award, we are filled with gratitude to be held in high regards by our clients and peers."

USA Today and Statista chose winners based on peer and client recommendations via an independent survey as well as growth of assets under management (AUM) over the short and long-term.

"Fisher Investments is proud to receive an award based on recommendations from other Registered Investment Advisers," said Jill Hitchcock, Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher's and head of Fisher's US Private Client Group. "We are thrilled to demonstrate our dedication to helping private and institutional clients achieve their financial goals."

Fisher Investments Reviews Award Criteria

AUM growth was analysed over 12 month and 5-years periods based on publicly available data, as of January 2023. Recommendations had a weight of 20%, whilst AUM growth had a weight of 80% to derive the final score. Firms registered with the US SEC, having a clean disciplinary record and the highest overall scores were named Best Financial Advisory Firms.

About Fisher Investments Canada and Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments Canada is a trading name of Fisher Asset Management, LLC, which does business under this name in Ontario and Newfoundland & Labrador. In all other provinces, Fisher Asset Management, LLC does business as Fisher Investments Canada and as Fisher Investments. Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 30/06/2023, Fisher Investments Canada and its subsidiaries manage over C$280 billion in assets globally—over C$229 billion for private investors, C$46 billion for institutional investors and C$4 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions—serving a global diverse investor clientele. Strategies may vary by jurisdiction. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for 32 ½ years until 2017, making him the longest continuously running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post. Ken's columns, varying by country, have run regularly in major media globally, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

Assets under management are reflected in Canadian dollars.

