Fisher Investments Recognized by Association of Talent Development as 2021 BEST Award Winner

BEST Awards recognize outstanding employee training and development

CAMAS, Wash., Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fisher Investments—doing business in Canada as Fisher Investments Canada—was recognized by the Association for Talent Development (ATD) as a 2021 BEST Award winner for the third consecutive year. Fisher Investments was among 71 global organizations recognized by ATD for exceptional employee development. ATD, the world's largest professional talent development association, represents private and public organizations and executives in over 120 countries across every industry.

"We are honoured ATD has recognized our employee development efforts again this year," said Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani. "Developing employees and providing them with the tools and resources to be successful is critical to our mission. Helping our employees maximize their potential strengthens every aspect of our business and helps build trusted, long-term client relationships."

The ATD BEST Award recognizes organizations prioritizing key aspects of talent development to help solve business challenges, including:

Driving talent development throughout the organization

Promoting learning as a core feature of the organization's culture

Connecting learning to individual and enterprise-wide performance

Including senior leadership in talent development initiatives

Fisher Investments Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital Greg Miramontes said, "We have always believed that our employees are our most valuable asset, and we're incredibly proud to be named an ATD BEST Award winner. Our robust learning curriculum and development programs give our employees the tools they need to be successful over the course of their careers with Fisher Investments. Constantly developing and supporting our employees keeps us on the cutting edge in providing world-class service to our clients."

Fisher Investments Canada is currently hiring for exciting positions throughout Canada. To learn more about open career opportunities, please visit FisherCareers.com.

About Fisher Investments Canada and Fisher Investments:

Fisher Investments Canada is a trading name of Fisher Asset Management, LLC, which does business under this name in Ontario and Newfoundland & Labrador. In all other provinces, Fisher Asset Management, LLC does business as Fisher Investments Canada and as Fisher Investments. Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 30/06/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $233 billion in assets globally—over $178 billion for private investors, $51 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com. Assets under management are reflected in Canadian dollars.

