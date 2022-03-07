Fisher Investments Recognised for Employee Training and Development Programmes

CAMAS, Wash., March 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- Fisher Investments—which also does business in Canada as Fisher Investments Canada—received Training Magazine's prestigious Training APEX Award (formerly T100 & T125) for 2022.

Training is the leading business publication for employee learning and development (L&D). This is the fourth consecutive year Training recognised Fisher Investments as a top employee-training provider.

The Training Apex Awards recognise organisations with the most successful employee L&D programmes in the world based on various factors and benchmarking statistics, including:

Scope of training programmes provided

Detailed formal and informal training programmes

Training linked to business/business unit goals

Training infrastructure and delivery

"We're honoured to be recognised for our employee training and development programmes four years running," said Fisher Investments' Chief Executive Officer Damian Ornani. "The Training Apex Award is a reflection of our continuous commitment to our employees and to building lifelong careers."

Fisher Investments' Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital, Greg Miramontes, added, "Our exceptional L&D programmes are designed to support and encourage our employees in their journey to building rewarding careers. This award affirms our positive, engaging work environment, where employees can thrive whilst providing outstanding service to our clients. We believe our employee training programmes continue to serve as key drivers for our success."

About Fisher Investments Canada and Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments Canada is a trading name of Fisher Asset Management, LLC, which does business under this name in Ontario and Newfoundland & Labrador. In all other provinces, Fisher Asset Management, LLC does business as Fisher Investments Canada and as Fisher Investments. Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 31/12/2021, Fisher Investments Canada and its subsidiaries manage over C$263 billion in assets globally—over C$206 billion for private investors, C$54 billion for institutional investors and C$2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com. Assets under management are reflected in Canadian dollars.

