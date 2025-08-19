Fisher Investments Receives Multiple 2025 Top Workplace Honors

Recognized by Energage across three categories, including 2025 Top Workplaces USA list

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, received three honors from Top Workplaces, including being named to the 2025 Top Workplaces USA list. In addition, Fisher Investments received Top Workplaces' honors for Compensation & Benefits and a 2025 Top Workplace in Financial Services. Leading employer research firm Energage manages the Top Workplaces USA program, which recognizes organizations with a people-first culture of excellence.

"These recognitions reflect our steadfast commitment to fostering a workplace culture of excellence for our employees," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani. "We take great pride in creating an atmosphere where employees can thrive, which enables us to better serve more clients around the world."

Top Workplaces USA recognition is based on feedback from the firm's thousands of US-based employees. Energage anonymously surveyed employees on 15 culture drivers, measuring aspects of workplace culture such as employee engagement, confidence in leadership, training and benefits. Scoring well indicates a healthy and productive culture, highly engaged employees and superior business results. To participate, companies must have at least 150 employees and achieve a survey response rate of 35% or higher. Companies with the highest overall scores in each size category qualify as Top Workplaces.

The Top Workplaces for Compensation & Benefits award celebrates organizations that provide employees not only with material rewards but also with the appreciation for their work.

About Fisher Investments

Founded in 1979, Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. Fisher Investments and its affiliates manage over $347 billion across three principal businesses—Institutional, US Private Client, and Private Client International. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote Forbes' "Portfolio Strategy" column for over 32 years until 12/31/2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. He now writes monthly, native language columns in 25 major media organs around the world—including the New York Post—spanning more countries and more languages in more total reach than any other, non-syndicated columnist of any type ever. Ken appears regularly on major TV news like Fox News, Fox Business, Sky News (UK and Australia), BNN Bloomberg, CNN International, and the BBC. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information about Fisher Investments visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

Media Contacts

SOURCE Fisher Investments

Naj Srinivas, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, [email protected]