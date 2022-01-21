Fisher Investments Earns Citywire France Global Equity-Blend Strategy Award

Award recognises the firm's Investment Policy Committee

CAMAS, Wash., Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- Fisher Investments—which also does business in Canada as Fisher Investments Canada—was named a 2021 Citywire France Best Global Equity-Blend Strategy Manager. Citywire France recognises investment managers in specific categories available to French institutional investors over the past three years (to 31 August 2021).

Citywire France evaluated thousands of investment manager teams to choose the winners. The evaluation process considers managers' combined experience, strategy assets under management, consistency of benchmark-relative performance—among other factors.

"We're once again honoured the Citywire organisation recognized our Investment Policy Committee for their experience and success in managing institutional global equity strategies," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani. "A diversified, global investing approach is a core tenet of our investment philosophy, so it's exciting to be recognised again for this strategy and the value it provides our clients."

"We are thrilled to be recognised by such a highly respected organisation, especially given their rigorous, analytical process and deep knowledge of our investment strategy," added Justin Arbuckle, Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher Investments' Institutional Group.

For more information about Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

About Fisher Investments Canada and Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments Canada is a trading name of Fisher Asset Management, LLC, which does business under this name in Ontario and Newfoundland & Labrador. In all other provinces, Fisher Asset Management, LLC does business as Fisher Investments Canada and as Fisher Investments. Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 31/12/2021, Fisher Investments Canada and its subsidiaries manage over C$263 billion in assets globally—over C$206 billion for private investors, C$54 billion for institutional investors and C$2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com. Assets under management are reflected in Canadian dollars.

SOURCE Fisher Investments Canada

For further information: [email protected]