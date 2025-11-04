Firstsource Strengthens UnBPO™ Vision with Strategic Investment in Lyzr.ai

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809), a leading global provider of business process management services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, today announced a strategic investment in Lyzr.ai, a cutting-edge enterprise AI agent infrastructure platform that enables organizations to build secure, reliable, and interconnected AI agents anchored by comprehensive knowledge bases, orchestration, and robust responsible AI governance.

This investment marks a significant milestone in advancing Firstsource's UnBPO™ vision – a bold reimagination of how work gets done by seamlessly blending human ingenuity with enterprise-grade, responsible AI. UnBPO™ embodies a transformative shift from traditional outsourcing and labor arbitrage toward technology arbitrage that enables organizations to become more adaptive, intelligent, and purpose driven.

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource, said, "Our partnership with Lyzr.ai is deeply aligned with Firstsource's UnBPO™ approach, accelerating the creation of future-ready organizations through secure, scalable AI agents designed for complex, regulated environments. As AI moves decisively from experimentation into production, success will belong to those who marry technological depth with responsible governance and clear business outcomes. Lyzr.ai exemplifies this balance -- pioneering intelligent automation that amplifies human capability while upholding enterprise readiness and trust."

Siva Surendira, CEO of Lyzr.ai shared, "Firstsource has long been a pioneer in automating complex processes for the world's most regulated industries. Their deep expertise in banking and healthcare directly reflects why we built Lyzr: to provide a 100% private, full-stack agent infrastructure that enterprises can trust with their most critical data. This strategic partnership is a massive accelerant for our shared vision. Together, we will empower Fortune 500s to securely move AI from experimentation to production, reinventing their operations and building their central OGI - Organizational General Intelligence."

Lyzr.ai's agent infrastructure is already driving impactful use cases across diverse industries, including customer experience, healthcare claims negotiation, banking KYC, IT ticketing, and legal contract intelligence. These align directly with Firstsource's commitment to building practical, human-centered AI that generates real-world, measurable impact.

By embedding Lyzr.ai's agentic AI into its core operating model through UnBPO™, Firstsource is advancing outcome-driven, secure, and compliant automation of mission-critical, high-touch processes. The partnership embodies Firstsource's role as an orchestrator of ecosystem innovation, where responsible AI augments decision-making and fuels business transformation that is scalable, transparent, and sustainable.

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809) (Reuters: FISO.BO) (Bloomberg: FSOL:IN), is a global leader providing business process solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, Retail, and other diverse industries. With a global footprint across US, UK, India, Philippines, Mexico, Romania, Turkey, Trinidad & Tobago, South Africa, and Australia, they 'make it happen' for their clients, solving their biggest challenges with hyper-focused, domain-centered teams and cutting-edge tech, data, and analytics. Firstsource's inch-wide, mile-deep practitioners work collaboratively, leveraging UnBPO™ - their differentiated approach to reimagining traditional outsourcing - to deliver real-world, future-focused solutions that drive speed, scale, and smarter decision, turning transformation into tangible results for clients. (www.firstsource.com)

Lyzr.ai is the full-stack agent infrastructure platform that enables enterprises to build, govern, and deploy a secure, autonomous AI workforce. Lyzr provides the "Third Way" for enterprise AI, combining the flexibility of open-source with the security of a managed platform, all within the customer's own environment to ensure 100% data privacy and IP ownership.

