FirstOntario Credit Union Goes Live on Open Banking with FIS® Everlink™ payment services and Flinks

As Canada's Consumer-Driven Banking Act comes into force, FirstOntario activates consent-based financial data sharing for its members

TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - FirstOntario Credit Union, FIS® Everlink™ payment services, and Flinks today announced that FirstOntario is now live on Open Banking infrastructure (also known as consumer-driven banking), enabling its members to securely share their financial data with third-party apps and services of their choosing.

The go-live marks the activation of a partnership first announced in January 2024, when FirstOntario selected Everlink and Flinks to deliver its Open Banking capabilities ahead of Canada's Consumer-Driven Banking framework. With the Consumer-Driven Banking Act having received Royal Assent in March 2026, FirstOntario's go-live positions it among the early movers in the Canadian credit union sector -- delivering on a commitment made to members before the regulatory mandate required it.

The solution is built on Flinks Outbound, Flinks' consent-based data-sharing infrastructure and managed services that include partner accreditation, delivered through Everlink's Digital Solutions platform. The three organizations have come together with a compliant, production-ready connection that allows FirstOntario members to grant third-party access to their account and transaction data -- securely, transparently, and on their terms.

FirstOntario is one of Canada's largest credit unions, with $8.2 billion in assets under management and 132,000 members across Ontario.

Lloyd Smith, FirstOntario CEO: "Enhancing our digital capabilities to deliver a better and more efficient member experience remains a key strategic priority for our organization. With consumer-driven banking now available, we're pleased to be an early adopter and offer this service to our members, giving them more choice and flexibility while maintaining the high standards of security and trust they expect from FirstOntario."

Julien Cousineau, Founder & CEO, Flinks: "FirstOntario's go-live is what early commitment looks like in practice. While much of the industry has been waiting for the regulatory mandate to act, we have worked with Everlink to make consent-based data sharing real for members today. With Canada's Consumer-Driven Banking Act now in force and 300+ fintechs already connected through Flinks Outbound, FirstOntario members aren't waiting for open banking -- they're already using it."

Mark Ripplinger, President FIS Everlink: "Consumer-Driven Banking represents a defining transformation in how Canadians engage with financial services - one that demands secure, API-first infrastructure built for the next generation of financial services. At Everlink, we recognized that early. We're proud to partner with FirstOntario and Flinks on this milestone: FirstOntario is among the first credit unions in Canada to go live with consumer-driven banking capabilities, and that's a testament to what ecosystem collaboration can deliver."

About FirstOntario Credit Union FirstOntario is a full service cooperative financial institution, serving members for more than 85 years throughout the Golden Horseshoe, Niagara Region and Southwestern regions of Ontario. With $8.2 billion in assets under management, FirstOntario is one of Canada's largest credit unions. Everyone is welcome to be part of FirstOntario for financial services including daily transactions, mortgages, lines of credit, loans and investments. FirstOntario profits are invested into the communities we serve through support for entrepreneurs, competitive rates and charitable pursuits including our award-winning student nutrition program. Learn more at FirstOntario.com.

About FIS FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

About Flinks Flinks is an embedded finance platform that brings together connectivity, intelligence, and payments -- giving partners the infrastructure to build and deliver seamless financial experiences. Flinks powers bank connectivity, data enrichment, fraud detection, and payments for 300+ financial institutions and fintechs across North America. Majority-owned by National Bank of Canada, Flinks is purpose-built for regulated financial environments. Learn more at flinks.com.

SOURCE Flinks

Media Contact: Eddie Beqaj, Chief Revenue Officer, Flinks, [email protected]; Tony Iavarone, Communications & Public Relations, FirstOntario Credit Union, [email protected]