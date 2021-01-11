Firstlight Media, SSIMWAVE Partner for Video Quality Optimization

Collaboration enables multi-point monitoring and management of OTT video

TORONTO and WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Firstlight Media and SSIMWAVE® are partnering to drive broader adoption of AI-powered solutions that measure, manage and optimize video quality at multiple points in the delivery chain.

The two companies are teaming to enable OTT and pay-TV providers to seamlessly implement SSIMWAVE's SSIMPLUS® system in conjunction with Firstlight Media's modular, cloud-based streaming platform that is built on Gen 5 architecture and delivers step-changes in performance, flexibility and scale.. The partnership supports optimization of encoding for VOD content, as well as live video monitoring from source to device.

Based on the human visual system, SSIMPLUS uses software probes within the delivery chain and an objective scoring methodology to provide actionable insights into video quality from source to device. SSIMPLUS enables video providers to: fix processing and delivery issues; validate and manage HDR quality; and balance viewer experience and cost to support expense reduction and subscriber satisfaction goals.

"Research has shown that quality of video experiences or delivery costs are the primary concerns for more than 50% of video providers, and that almost one-fourth of providers are unsure of how to measure QoE," said Dr. Abdul Rehman, CEO, CTO and co-founder of SSIMWAVE. "Firstlight Media's platform expertise and ambitious growth strategies will help us broaden adoption of SSIMWAVE solutions that can help providers optimize both bitrates and viewer experiences."

"There are proven links between Quality of Experience and viewer loyalty," said Andre Christensen, CEO and co-founder of Firstlight Media. "SSIMWAVE's advances on its Emmy-winning algorithm can uniquely provide value to our customers by helping them cost-effectively deliver the quality levels that build long-term subscriber value."

About SSIMWAVE

At SSIMWAVE® science meets art to make sure each video stream delivered makes its way to a happy customer. SSIMWAVE helps you understand the viewer experience and deliver the quality subscribers expect while reducing costs. The secret? SSIMWAVE leverages its Primetime Emmy® Award winning technology to help content providers improve their video quality while increasing viewership and improving monetization. Based on Perceptual Quality science, SSIMWAVE can help you know, in advance, how your viewers perceive quality, whether they will leave you for another option or call your technical support team. Want to know if your customers' experience is better over your IPTV, Linear, or OTT? If the source you got is worth your encoding pipeline, or which codec would result in better viewer experience? Get in touch with us at [email protected]

About Firstlight Media

Firstlight Media is expediting OTT's transformation to ultra-scalable, cloud-based platforms that use artificial intelligence to drive true engagement and monetization for Tier 1 operators. Founded by a team with deep OTT video expertise and a strong track record of building successful B2B businesses, Firstlight Media is poised to capture the next wave of growth in premium OTT entertainment services. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit firstlight.ai .

