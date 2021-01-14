Firstlight Media - NPAW Partnership to Tackle CDN Switching for OTTs

YOUBORA enables visibility into, execution on CDN options to deliver premium quality data analysis for top Streaming VOD and live providers.

TORONTO and BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Firstlight Media and NPAW (Nice People At Work) are partnering to enable OTT and pay-TV providers to optimize content delivery networks (CDNs), reducing infrastructure costs and increasing subscriber satisfaction.

The relationship combines the modularity of Firstlight Media's ultra-scalable, cloud-native OTT platform and the power of NPAW's flagship solution, YOUBORA, with its video analytics and business intelligence functions. The partnership is intended to drive improved network performance and quality of experience (QoE) for broadcast telco, OTT, and media customers.

The Firstlight Media platform is built on Gen 5 architecture and delivers step-changes in performance, flexibility and scale. By integrating YOUBORA into its portfolio of best-of-breed partners, Firstlight Media can offer customers increased insights into available CDN options, as well as real-time switching among CDNs. YOUBORA provides advanced visibility of platform performance, audience behavior, advertising and content efficiency in real-time to support informed, data-driven decisions. Additionally, YOUBORA benchmarks all major in-market CDNs based on predefined business rules, and dynamically issues recommendations that can best help customers meet their overflow, billing, and infrastructure cost objectives.

"In today's crowded OTT landscape, pushing quality up and costs down are crucial to business success," said Mortiz Loew, Head of North America at NPAW. "The flexibility and scalability of Firstlight Media's cloud-native platform will help us expedite availability of data-driven CDN and QoE optimization strategies that can improve bottom lines."

"As we continue to build an industry-leading portfolio of best-of-breed partners, our customers have placed great value on the ability to expedite CDN decisioning," said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of Firstlight Media. "Our seamless integration of NPAW's YOUBORA removes complexity from that process, automating CDN selection and optimizing performance to allow the highest possible customer experiences in the most cost-effective manner."

About NPAW

NPAW — Nice People At Work — is a video intelligence company helping online streaming services grow. A global leader in its space, NPAW has a decade of experience developing groundbreaking and scalable analytics solutions to optimize performance and user engagement to build media experiences that maximize revenue. The company serves more than 150 video services and processes 100 billion plays per year worldwide. Established in 2008 by co-founders of video streaming service Rakuten TV, NPAW has offices in Barcelona and New York with teams throughout the world. For more information visit www.npaw.com .

About Firstlight Media

Firstlight Media is expediting OTT's transformation to ultra-scalable, cloud-based platforms that use artificial intelligence to drive true engagement and monetization for Tier 1 operators. Founded by a team with deep OTT video expertise and a strong track record of building successful B2B businesses, Firstlight Media is poised to capture the next wave of growth in premium OTT entertainment services. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit firstlight.ai .

SOURCE Firstlight Media

