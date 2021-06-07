Firstlight Media Names Jim Vinh to Lead Asia-Pacific Sales

IBM Watson, NAGRA, SeaChange Veteran to Spearhead Adoption of Cloud-Native Platform

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Firstlight Media today announced that it is expanding its sales activity to meet growing demand in the Asia Pacific market, and has named Jim Vinh to lead sales for the region.

Vinh, who has spearheaded APAC sales for multiple video and advanced technology providers over the past dozen years, will shape solutions that leverage Firstlight Media's cloud-native platform for Tier 1 providers.

"For our sales team, we've sought technology and market experts who quickly grasp how our Gen5 platform can transform service delivery for the industry," said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer and co-founder of Firstlight Media. "Jim Vinh has a track record of helping customers succeed in the APAC media and entertainment and immediately recognized how we can give our customers a significant advantage in the crowded OTT environment."

"As the industry transitioned to the cloud, my customers' requests would continually be ahead of technological capabilities," said Vinh, who will be based in Hong Kong. "Firstlight Media's platform has the performance, the scalability and the agility to check every box on the industry's wish list. It is truly 'entertainment grade.'"

Prior to Firstlight Media, Vinh spent four years with IBM, for which he focused on APAC opportunities for the company's Watson Media, Intelligent Analytics, and AI & Cognitive Applications units. Previously he had held senior sales and business development positions with NAGRA and SeaChange International. Earlier in his career he was regional director, APAC for Witbe.

Firstlight Media's Gen5 architecture is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The Gen5 technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security.

About Firstlight Media

Firstlight Media is expediting OTT's transformation to ultra-scalable, cloud-based platforms that use artificial intelligence to drive true engagement and monetization for Tier 1 operators. Founded by a team with deep OTT video expertise and a strong track record of building successful B2B businesses, Firstlight Media is poised to capture the next wave of growth in premium OTT entertainment services. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit firstlight.ai .

