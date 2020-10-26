Firstlight Media Beefs Up Sales and BizDev to Support Booming OTT Market

OTT market activity has increased exponentially during the current year; Parks Associates notes that there are now 300 services, more than doubled the total of six years ago. In addition, services are seeking new solutions that can help them resolve issues or capitalize on new opportunities as a result of the steep increase in pandemic viewing.

"The increased competition for a growing pool of viewers has raised the stakes exponentially for every single OTT provider," said Paul Pastor, chief business officer and co-founder of Firstlight Media. "Having Bal, Eric, and John on our team gives the industry access to a broad spectrum of expertise that can help them build business, audiences and ROI."

O'Neil helped drive customers' successes during more than a dozen years with QuickPlay, the predecessor of Firstlight Media, and AT&T, for which she helped to define global solutions for Fox, Singapore's Hooq, and Telus. She most recently served as vice president, solutions delivery for Evergent Canada.

Goldstein is expert at identifying and growing business opportunities within organizations. During almost a dozen years with Disney/ABC he spearheaded distribution, business development and strategic partnerships for ABC Digital Media Group, Disney ESPN Media Networks and Radio Disney Networks, for which he was vice president, distribution and digital products.

Ferrandino is a leader in building and leading world-class sales organizations. He was responsible for managing sales or market development activities with Limelight Networks, Conviva and most recently Amagi, for which he served as senior vice president of sales, Americas.

