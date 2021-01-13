Firstlight Media and Evergent Team Up to Deepen OTT Subscriber Relationships

Partnership boosts management and flexible monetization to build long-term value

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Firstlight Media and Evergent Technologies are integrating their cloud-based capabilities to help OTT and pay-TV providers deliver end-to-end solutions that optimize and monetize audiences.

The partnership brings together the customer engagement power of Firstlight Media's Content Management System (CMS) and integrated revenue and customer management of Evergent's OTT and traditional video solution to significantly enhance user and subscriber management within video ecosystems.

Firstlight Media's CMS is a core element of a platform built on Gen 5 architecture and delivering step-changes in performance, flexibility and scale. The CMS offers real-time metadata management, pre-integration of third-party enrichment providers, storefront pre-visualization tools with real-time and scheduled publishing, and editable electronic program guides. The integration with Evergent solutions enhances the ability of content and service providers quickly and flexibly to create the subscriptions and promotions that can convert content discovery into long-term connections and revenue.

"The creation and the management of relationships between consumers and OTT providers require two unique skill sets," said Vijay Sajja, CEO and founder of Evergent Technologies. "Our partnership with Firstlight Media gives the industry the ability not only to rapidly create engaging user experiences, but also allows services to do quick market experiments with our flexible user management system."

"With upwards of 300 OTT providers competing for audience share, rapid time-to-market for new services is critical to business success," said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer and co-founder of Firstlight Media. "By combining our cloud-based platform with Evergent's advanced technology, we're creating an agile, robust solution that can support the industry's needs at a strategic point in the engagement funnel and can build long-term value for our customers."

About Evergent Technologies

Evergent's market-leading Integrated Revenue and Customer Management platform helps the world's leading communication, media, and entertainment companies reduce time to market for products and services, simplify complex monetization models, and run backoffice processes more efficiently. Evergent's customers include global media companies such as AT&T, Warner Media, SingTel and Etisalat, and leading media companies such as FOX and Sony Entertainment Television. Evergent is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices in San Diego and Los Angeles and internationally in Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and Singapore.

About Firstlight Media

Firstlight Media is expediting OTT's transformation to ultra-scalable, cloud-based platforms that use artificial intelligence to drive true engagement and monetization for Tier 1 operators. Founded by a team with deep OTT video expertise and a strong track record of building successful B2B businesses, Firstlight Media is poised to capture the next wave of growth in premium OTT entertainment services. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit firstlight.ai .

