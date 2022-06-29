First woman takes office as president of Rotary International

EVANSTON, Ill., June 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- Jennifer Jones, member of the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland, Ontario, Canada, will be the first woman to take office as Rotary International President in the service organization's 117-year existence on 1 July 2022.

During her one-year term, Jones will focus on building new relationships and establishing collaborations with organizations that share Rotary's commitment to driving impact through humanitarian service and to developing leaders around the globe. She has also made Rotary's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion a key part of her presidential platform.

"Diversity has long been one of our core values and continues to serve as a foundation for how we interact with each other and our communities," said Jones. "I know that my experiences and perspective as a woman mean that I bring a different lens to how I see and approach opportunities and challenges for our organization. I hope to be a catalyst for similar opportunities for leaders from all backgrounds that comprise the global mosaic of our organization. We are stronger, more creative, and more effective when we ask for and leverage those diverse perspectives to tackle the world's most pressing challenges."

As a professional communicator with more than 30 years of experience, Jones will also use her vocational strength as a storyteller to shine a light on the positive and lasting impact Rotary clubs are making to improve lives and strengthen communities across the globe. "This year, we are going to bring Rotary service projects center stage around the world. We will put a special focus on visible, high impact acts of service across our areas of focus, drawing attention to the incredible work that Rotary members are doing." said Jones.

Jones officially takes office as Rotary International President on 1 July 2022 in Ottawa, Canada at the mid-point of her cross-country tour. Dubbed Imagine Rotary Canada , Jones is traveling coast-to-coast, stopping at twelve hubs along the way to meet with local officials and participate in projects that address pressing issues including food insecurity, plastic and litter in waterways, and the safety of seasonal guest workers.

Jones will also mark her year as president by touring model examples of Rotary's impact in action. Throughout the year she will connect with Rotary members and clubs spanning the globe to explore and share learnings from Rotary projects, with a focus that includes:

the vital role of women health workers in the efforts to end polio in Pakistan ;

; a day in the life of a community health worker helping to reduce malaria in Zambia ;

; the efforts of 600 Rotary clubs to improve education for underserved students in Guatemala ;

; a former refugee who is now a Rotary Peace Fellow at the Rotary Peace Center at Makerere University, in Uganda ;

; health workers reaching children with life-saving vaccines in remote islands in the South Pacific; and

Rotary's efforts to bring clean water, sanitation, and hygiene to all of Haiti .

As president, Jones will oversee Rotary's top goal of eradicating polio. "When we harness our connections, deepen our relationships, and create new partnerships - our collective efforts can change lives for generations," said Jones. "There is no better proof point of our impact than our effort to eradicate polio."

Alongside its Global Polio Eradication Initiative partners, Rotary has achieved a 99.9 percent reduction in polio cases, and contributed US $2.4 billion to protect more than 3 billion children from this paralyzing disease. Nearly 19.4 million people are walking today who otherwise would have been paralyzed by this vaccine-preventable disease, and 1.5 million people are alive who otherwise would have died. With the infrastructure Rotary helped create to end polio, a lasting global health legacy is now being used to protect millions of people from other diseases – including Ebola, malaria, and COVID-19.

About Jennifer Jones

Jennifer is the Founder and President of Media Street Productions Inc., a 25-year-old, award-winning media company in Windsor, Ontario. She has received many honors and recognitions including Rotary's Service Above Self Award and the Citation for Meritorious Service, the YMCA Peace Medallion, the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal, and Wayne State University's Peacemaker of the Year Award – a first for a Canadian. Jennifer is married to Rotarian Nick Krayacich, a family physician.

About Rotary

Rotary unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.4 million people of action from more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.

