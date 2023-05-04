FIRST TIME IN CANADA: The Magic of Bulgarian Voices!
Aurenda Heritage Foundation
TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ -
- Aurenda Heritage Foundation presents a unique concert experience, featuring timeless tunes from opera favorites to classical songs. For the first time in Canada: Geo Chobanov - one of the finest contemporary Bulgarian basses! The Magic of Bulgarian Voices will be held on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at 7:30p.m. in the City Playhouse Theatre, 1000 New Westminster Drive, Thornhill, ON.
- Aurenda Heritage Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to offer exposure to exceptional musical talent and build a vibrant community around the love of art and music. On May 11th Geo and the Bulgarian-Canadian mezzo-soprano Mila Ionkova will be accompanied by the extraordinary performance of pianist Irina Klimova, graduate of the prestigious Ural State Music Conservatory. Mila's glamorous stage presence and undisputed talent combined with Geo's magnificent voice will keep the audience captivated in the magic of classical tunes.
- It is not a coincidence that Orpheus the legendary musician, poet, and prophet from the past was born in the Rodopa Mountain in Bulgaria. Music is encoded in the DNA of the Bulgarian people: starting from Orpheus, passing through the unique rhythms of the Bulgarian folklore, and arriving to the 20th century where Bulgarian talent flooded the world opera stages. This phenomenon was dubbed "The Miracle of Bulgaria Opera voices"
- The program: an unforgettable journey through beloved musical masterpieces, featuring arias and duets from Mozart, Rossini, Donizetti, Verdi, Gounod, Bizet, Vladigerov; also Neapolitan canzonetti, Russian romances, Bulgarian and Jewish songs.
- Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on City Playhouse's website at https://tickets.cityplayhouse.ca/event/655:133/655:173. Aurenda Heritage Foundation is looking forward to welcoming you to an enchanting evening of music and culture.
- "Geo Chobanov gave an excellent impression as Ferrando with masterful singing technique and stage presence", Ulyana Karaatanasova, opera critic "Culture BG"
For further information: Tel: (647)-297-5927, email: [email protected], Corporation Number: 1440336-3
