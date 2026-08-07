Entering the new school year with the scale, technology and operational excellence to help every school district and division begin the year with confidence.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- As North America's largest student transportation services provider, First Student enters the new school year with strong safety, technology, and operational performance. As millions of students prepare to head back to school, the company today announced key safety, technology, and operational milestones from the 2025-26 school year, highlighting measurable improvements that reinforce its commitment to providing the safest, most reliable transportation experience while helping students arrive ready to learn and achieve their full potential.

Throughout the 2025-26 school year, First Student continued investing in its drivers, technology, and operations to further strengthen safety across its network of more than 48,000 vehicles operating from 530+ locations. These investments, combined with the continued expansion of the company's proprietary HALO™ platform and AI-powered technology, delivered meaningful improvements in driver performance, operational visibility, and the overall student transportation experience.

"Every great school year begins with a ride. Our mission is to provide the safest, most reliable, and most efficient ride to school, so every student arrives ready to learn and achieve their full potential," said John Kenning, CEO and President of First Student. "That mission guides every decision we make and is brought to life through our Values, especially our commitment to Care for Our Students and Set the Highest Standards. Every investment we make, from developing our people to advancing our proprietary HALO platform, reflects those commitments. The results we're sharing today demonstrate what's possible when you combine an unwavering focus on safety with a culture of continuous improvement and a determination to deliver the very best transportation experience for every student, every day."

At the center of these investments is First Student's proprietary HALO technology platform, which brings together advanced safety technology, enterprise applications, fleet health and preventative maintenance, driver tools and compliance, and communication channels, into one integrated transportation ecosystem. By allowing systems to interact with each other and providing a repository for data sharing across applications, HALO gives school districts and divisions greater visibility, improves operational performance and creates a safer, more connected transportation experience for students and families.

Working alongside Samsara (NYSE: IOT), First Student leveraged AI-powered safety deployments to achieve a 49% reduction in rolling stops and 45% decrease in inattentive driving1. First Student's commitment to advancing safety through technology has also earned industry recognition, with David Perez, Vice President of Safety at First Student, named Technology Leader of the Year in Samsara's 2026 Connected Operations Awards.

"Receiving Samsara's Technology Leader of the Year award is an incredible honor, but it truly reflects the work of our entire First Student team," said David Perez, Vice President of Safety at First Student. "Our mission is to provide the safest, most reliable ride to school, and technology helps us deliver on that promise every day. By pairing innovation with our deep commitment to safety and care for our students, we are setting a higher standard for student transportation and creating safer experiences for the communities we serve."

The company's commitment to student well-being is demonstrated through its proprietary First Serves behavioral support program, which bridges the gap between the classroom and the school bus by connecting experienced transportation professionals, educational and behavioral experts, school district leaders, and families. Designed specifically for the student transportation environment, First Serves empowers drivers with the skills and support to effectively manage student behavior and create a safer, more positive transportation experience for students, drivers, and the districts they serve.

"Before First Serves, I often felt frustrated and overwhelmed trying to manage challenging behaviors," said Kathy Sands, First Student van driver for Berkshire Local School District. "This training gave me the tools to understand why behaviors happen and how to respond with empathy and confidence. The difference has been life-changing for my students and for me. My van is now calmer, my students are happier, and I truly love coming to work each day."

First Student is setting the standard for electric student transportation and operates a large electric school bus fleet. During the 2025-26 school year, the company operated approximately 490 electric school buses, with more than 550 additional vehicles on order. Having logged more than 11.2 million electric miles, First Student continues to demonstrate how transportation at scale can accelerate innovation while delivering proven operational performance for school districts and divisions.

As students head back to school, families want confidence that their child's ride will be safe, reliable and on time. First Student's First View® parent tracking app now connects more than 300,000 parents through real-time bus and alternative vehicle tracking, estimated arrival times, and transportation updates. With a 4.8-star rating on the iOS Store and multilingual capabilities, First View helps strengthen communication between school districts and families while creating a more connected transportation experience.

These continued investments have earned recognition across both the transportation and technology industries. During the 2025-2026 school year, First Student was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2026 list and received recognition from TIME Best Inventions, Fast Company Next Big Things in Tech, and the Edison Awards for the innovation and impact of its HALO technology platform. Together, these achievements reflect First Student's continued commitment to helping school districts, families, and students start every school year with confidence.

About First Student

First Student, the leading student transportation provider in North America, safely transports millions of students across the U.S. and Canada each day. With a fleet of more than 48,000 vehicles and a workforce of highly trained drivers, the company partners with school districts, divisions, and boards to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient transportation solutions that families can depend on. Named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2026 list, First Student provides a range of transportation services, including special-needs transportation, routing and fleet management, vehicle electrification, maintenance services, and charter transportation. Through its proprietary HALO transportation technology platform, First Student integrates safety, operations, maintenance, workforce management and customer communications into one intelligent transportation ecosystem that is helping shape the future of student transportation.

Learn more at https://firststudentinc.com

Contact

Brenna Rudisill

[email protected]

___________________________

1 Data collected was among six locations in a four-week pilot program.

SOURCE First Student, Inc.