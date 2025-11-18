First Social Acceptability Barometer for Canada's Mining Sector - Canadians Strongly Support Mining Activity, but not Without Conditions.

Canadians value meaningful participation and consultation

Concrete environmental and biodiversity protection measures are essential

Regulations are seen as strong, yet confidence in enforcement varies across the country

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal budget presented on November 4 announced a $2-billion, five-year Critical Minerals Sovereign Fund. A recent Canada-wide study shows strong public support for mining the critical minerals needed for renewable energy technologies. Seven in ten respondents consider these minerals essential to the country's energy future, and a similar proportion support prioritizing domestic production over imports.

Transfert Environnement et Société, in collaboration with Voconiq, is releasing the first Social Acceptability Barometer for Canada's Mining Sector. This new study provides a national portrait of public perceptions and expectations toward mining across all provinces and territories. A separate report highlights specific findings for Quebec.

Based on a survey of more than 4,800 respondents across Canada, the Barometer offers a detailed analysis of trust, transparency and governance issues that influence the social acceptability of mining. The report comes at a time when global demand for critical and strategic minerals is growing and public expectations for sustainability continue to rise.

"The mineral wealth of Canada includes gold, copper, high-purity iron, potash, uranium, lithium and rare earth elements. This positions the country as a key global supplier of the technologies driving the transition to clean energy and supporting both our national interests and those of our allies," said Marc-Olivier Fortin, co-author of the Social Acceptability Barometer: Canadian Mining Sector 2025.

Key national findings

Conditional Support for Critical Minerals and Gold

Public sentiment strongly favours the mining of critical minerals essential for renewable energy technologies such as lithium, nickel, copper, and rare earth elements. About 70 percent of respondents prefer domestic production to imports. Gold remains highly valued, although support for opening new local gold mines is more limited. This contrast highlights a nuanced position: strategic support at the national level, and more caution at the local level. Canadians expect clear guarantees: strong environmental management, site restoration and respect for workers' rights.

Economic Benefits Acknowledged, but Confidence in Companies Remains Limited

Most respondents see the mining sector as important to Canada's prosperity: more than three in four view the industry as key to employment, regional development and the energy transition. More than 60 percent believe its benefits outweigh its costs. However, confidence in mining companies is lower. On a five-point Likert scale, confidence (average 2.76) trails acceptability (average 3.48), reflecting a perception that companies prioritize profit and efficiency over community wellbeing.

Confidence in Regulation: Moderate but Uneven

Respondents acknowledge a solid regulatory framework, but many question the effectiveness of oversight mechanisms in ensuring accountability and environmental protection. Confidence is higher in Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador, and lower in Yukon and Quebec, pointing to significant regional variation.

Procedural Fairness Remains a Weak Point

Only about one in three respondents feel they can meaningfully participate in decisions about mining. A low score for procedural fairness (2.68 out of 5) indicates that the perception of not being heard undermines public trust. Social acceptability depends not only on outcomes, but also on the quality and openness of the process.

Environmental and Climate Concerns

Environmental responsibility remains central to social acceptability. About 70 percent of respondents believe mining contributes to climate change, and nearly half express concern about water quality and site restoration. While the public acknowledges the sector's role in the energy transition, Canadians expect concrete action to protect biodiversity and natural resources.

Indigenous Perspectives: Trust with Caution

Indigenous respondents, particularly from First Nations, express higher levels of trust and acceptability, possibly due to formal agreements such as Impact Benefit Agreements. However, 44 percent of the general public believe Indigenous Peoples still do not have enough influence in mining decisions, underscoring the need for stronger Indigenous leadership in resource governance.

Report for Canada

To view the full methodology, thematic analysis, policy implications and the detailed trust model, visit: transfertconsult.ca/barometre

Methodology

The survey was conducted from August 27 to September 14, 2025, among 4,811 respondents representative of the Canadian population. It reflects diversity across provinces and mining and non-mining regions, based on 2021 census data. The 15-minute questionnaire explored trust, optimism and social acceptability related to the mining sector.

About Transfert Environnement et Société

Transfert is a consulting firm specializing in public participation and social acceptability. We help build trust between organizations and the communities where they operate. Our talented team supports clients from the mining, industrial, renewable energy, waste management, and transportation sectors in strengthening their community relations and social performance. Through strategic and operational support, we help organizations meet the increasing expectations for stakeholder engagement and responsible project development. At Transfert, we know that lasting project success depends on a deep understanding of social and territorial issues. Our unique approach combines strategic insight, cultural awareness, and hands-on experience in the field. It enables organizations to reach their goals while fostering genuine community support. Our mission: to bridge the gap between project developers and their host communities. Certified B Corp, we champion a win-win approach that benefits everyone: organizations, civil society, citizens and the environment.

Learn more at transfertconsult.ca

About Voconiq

Voconiq is a global data and technology company headquartered in Australia.

Founded in 2019, Voconiq is built on more than a decade of research conducted by its founders within CSIRO, Australia's national science agency. Voconiq created Enterprise Social Performance - a systematic approach that combines data, technology, science and community engagement to help organizations understand community sentiment and strengthen trust-based relationships. Working at local, national, and global scales, Voconiq helps its customers reduce social risk and build more productive connections with the communities where they operate. Trusted by many of the world's largest mining companies, Voconiq also delivers insights across sectors including resources, renewable and conventional energy generation, energy transmission infrastructure, and agriculture. Learn more at voconiq.com

SOURCE Transfert Environnement et Société

For more information or to plan an interview, please contact: Simon Falardeau, PRP, ARP, 514-755-5831, [email protected]