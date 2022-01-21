In 2021, ArcelorMittal's port facilities in Port-Cartier welcomed 409 ships, performed more than 900 port entry and exit manoeuvres and handled over 25 million tonnes of iron ore, raw materials, fuel and grain.

ArcelorMittal's internationally recognized port at Port-Cartier is the largest private port in Canada and has been part of our heritage for over 60 years.

About ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P.

and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P.

Subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company and among the top five producers of iron ore products globally, ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. ("AMIC") and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("AMMC") are two complementary entities operating on Quebec's North Shore. AMIC ensures the transport of concentrate between Mont-Wright and Port-Cartier, and operates a seaport in Port-Cartier to transport and ship AMMC's products to four continents. AMMC produces iron oxide concentrate and pellets for the steel market. The two companies employ approximately 2,500 people, making ArcelorMittal the largest employer in the North Shore region.

