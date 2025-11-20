First Session Launches Canada's Most Human-Centric Therapist Search Platform

The platform helps Canadians remove the friction of starting therapy by giving therapy seekers agency to focus on human connection and a seamless booking experience.

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - First Session, a Canadian therapist discovery platform, has launched a new therapist search experience centered on one idea: therapy works best when people feel a real human connection with their therapist from the very beginning. The platform is designed to help Canadians assess therapist fit before committing to a paid session, reducing the overwhelm many feel when trying to find a therapist in Canada.

First Session's therapist search platform (CNW Group/First Session)

Starting therapy can often feel confusing, discouraging, or emotionally draining. Many people stop searching after one or two poor matches, which can delay or prevent meaningful progress. First Session aims to change this pattern by allowing therapy seekers to search for Canadian therapists based on what matters most to them, including gender, cultural background, sexual orientation, language, clinical approach, and lived experience.

The redesigned platform features video interviews with every therapist and clear, jargon-free explanations of their backgrounds and therapeutic styles. These features give therapy seekers a better sense of the human being behind the credentials and help them choose someone they genuinely connect with.

"I started First Session after my wife had a terrible experience seeking grief counselling in Toronto," said Rob Pintwala, Founder and CEO of First Session. "People deserve to choose a therapist in a way that feels human, supportive, and empowering. Our goal is to help Canadians begin therapy on a strong foundation by giving them the tools for real connection, growth, and healing from day one."

First Session works exclusively with licensed Canadian private-practice therapists, including psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, counselling therapists, and clinical counsellors. The platform now features 200 therapists across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Yukon Territory. All therapists offer online therapy, and about 30 percent offer in-person sessions in their region.

ABOUT FIRST SESSION

First Session is a Canadian platform that helps people find the right therapist through authentic video interviews, personalized search tools, and educational content. The company prioritizes meaningful human connection over convenience-driven models and partners only with licensed Canadian private-practice therapists. Founded in 2019, First Session has facilitated more than 30,000 therapy sessions for people seeking mental health support across the country.

