RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- Alwaleed Philanthropies (AP), chaired by HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Al Saud, launched their latest innovative initiative on the metaverse, a center that combines multiple virtual spaces to provide users with an unparalleled digital and cultural experience. AP launched the center during the International Day for Tolerance, which is an annual observance day declared by UNESCO in 1995 to generate public awareness on the dangers of intolerance. The initiative is in line with AP's mission to bridge the gap between cultures and forge the way for global communities to become more open and tolerant, utilizing the latest disruptive 3D technology to spread their message throughout the world to connect with the younger generation.

First Saudi Philanthropy Launches its Digital Center on the Metaverse During Tolerance day

The experience will be live on the Decentraland platform where attendees can explore the multi-story building showcasing elements of historical stories while linking diversified cultures together. The development of the digital experience was inspired by AP's mandate since their founding over 4 decades ago to build, and nurture tolerance across humanity.

"Alwaleed Philanthropies is committed to deploy collective efforts towards exposing minds and dismantling borders, as we believe in an open world and operate on the concept of creating an impact on people's lives globally. Our commitment to mankind, is to permanently be on the lookout for innovative approaches as we build connections for better cultural understanding as well as boundless tolerance. At Alwaleed Philanthropies, we initiate and collaborate, to come together for good deeds, through cooperating with a range of philanthropic, governmental and educational organizations to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief and create cultural understanding", said HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies.

Alwaleed Philanthropies is one of the first Saudi philanthropies to meaningfully activate the metaverse with a social purpose and mission to spread the message of tolerance, cultural exchange and inclusivity extending from the physical world to the digital world. Alwaleed Philanthropies is committed to continuously explore new channels and technologies that empower humans and highlight important causes. It is worth noting this center will be reflecting all Alwaleed Philanthropies focus areas and is only the start for Alwaleed Philanthropies plans on the metaverse.

