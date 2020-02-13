First Responder Technologies to Demonstrate World's First WiFi-based Walk-through Metal Detection Unit at UK Home Office Expo March 3 - 5, 2020

The UK Home Office Expo is an invitation-only event, sponsored by the government of the United Kingdom, which offers a world-class opportunity to meet, network and discuss the latest advances in public safety and security, a global market worth more than $500 billion USD on an annual basis.

The Company's demonstration of walk-through WiFi-based metal detection technology (the "Walk-Through Detection Unit") is the second significant development milestone the Company has achieved (desktop-based system, December 2019) toward its goal of delivering a WiFi-based concealed weapons detection, minimum viable product before the end of 2020.

A WiFi-based concealed weapons detection system represents a multibillion-dollar global opportunity that could represent a paradigm-shift in how security professionals anticipate and respond to mass shooting and terrorist threats involving soft targets, including schools, places of worship, theatres, stadiums and shopping centres.

The Company is working to advance a fully functioning working prototype for release in May 2020, which is expected to demonstrate three basic key functions:

The detection of metal concealed in a bag, or on the person of an individual, passing through the "virtual fence post" bollards (" Metal Detection ");

"); The estimation of the size and shape of the concealed object (increases probability of weapons detection and reduces false positives) (" Size and Shape Detection "); and

"); and The trigger of an alarm on a laptop or smartphone carried by a person in authority with access to the system, enabling him or her to take defensive action (from interdicting a suspect to locking a door) ("Early Warning").

The Walk-Through Detection Unit demonstrated at the UK Home Office event, will showcase both its Metal Detection and Early Warning capabilities, two of the three functions the Company has identified as necessary to complete a properly functioning prototype.

The Company continues a robust research and development effort, involving teams led by global team of PhD-holding physicists and computer scientists at Rutgers University, VVDN Technologies Private Limited in India, and Misty West Energy and Transport Ltd. in Canada, to solve the complexity of the Size and Shape Detection challenge.

Business Development Update

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has signed alpha test agreements with partners in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom; given the momentum surrounding the development of its WiFi business, the Company has decided to delay the development of its pepper spray program and re-allocate funds to expedite the advancement of its WiFi technology.

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder Technologies Inc. (the "Company") is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. The Company is developing a WiFi-based technology, based in part, on academic research licensed from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey ("Rutgers") that can be used to detect concealed weapons. The Company's threat detection technology line of business was created to capture a significant portion of the global weapons detection systems market, and in particular, the global perimeter security detection market. In the Company's view, WiFi‐based threat detection technology may be utilized by a wide range of facilities, including schools, places of worship, shopping centres and theatres, to not only make their premises secure, but also reduce their cost of security, from the interior of a facility to the perimeter.

