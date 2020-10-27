First Responder Technologies Completes Alpha Version of Sentinel™ Vision Camera and Weapon Detection Computer Vision Model

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - First Responder Technologies Inc. ("First Responder" or the "Company") (CSE: WPN) (OTCQB: WPNNF) (FWB: 3WK), a developer of WiFi-based technologies for detecting concealed weapons and for deterring mass shooting and terror attacks involving concealed weapons, is pleased to announce that it has completed development of the Alpha version of its SentinelTM Vision Camera and the accompanying, proprietary computer vision model for weapon detection.

The SentinelTM Vision Camera is an advanced security camera and computer vision platform that gives users access to innovative weapon detection technology. The camera, which is designed and manufactured by First Responder, interfaces directly with First Responder's Threat Management System (cloud-based user application) on any connected device.

SentinelTM Vision Camera features are expected to include:

First Responder's proprietary model for the detection of long guns, handguns, and knives

Edge-based AI computing with a 384 GPU core/48 tensor core computing module

High-end 4K Video with day and night operation

Video with day and night operation Multi-path connectivity via Ethernet, WiFi or cellular

5G-ready cellular backup for robust and reliable performance

Indoor and outdoor use

The use of edge-based AI technology enables the following key factors:

Plug-and-play: does not require additional hardware on premise

Eliminates recurring costs for cloud-based AI computing

Maximum privacy: all data stays within the system by default, and no outside personnel will view or manage the system

Minimal weapon detection latency due to detection occurring on the device

Robust operation: connectivity is not needed to detect weapons

The SentinelTM Vision Camera is designed to provide leading security camera and computer vision capabilities in a package that end-users should be able to independently install and operate. The system will not depend on third parties or integrators for installation.

Sales of the SentinelTM Vision Camera alpha-version to key partners of First Responder are expected to begin in December 2020.

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder Technologies Inc. (the "Company") is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. The Company is developing a WiFi-based technology, based in part, on academic research licensed from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey ("Rutgers") that can be used to detect concealed weapons. The Company's threat detection technology line of business was created to capture a significant portion of the global weapons detection systems market, and in particular, the global perimeter security detection market. In the Company's view, WiFi–based threat detection technology may be utilized by a wide range of facilities, including schools, places of worship, shopping centres and theatres, to not only make their premises secure, but also reduce their cost of security, from the interior of a facility to the perimeter.

For more information visit: www.firstrespondertech.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

