First Responder Technologies announces private placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - First Responder Technologies Inc. ("First Responder" or the "Company") (CSE: WPN) (OTCQB: WPNNF) (FWB: 3WK), a developer of WiFi-based technologies for detecting concealed weapons and for deterring mass shooting and terror attacks involving concealed weapons, is pleased to announce it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CDN$1,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of CDN$0.20 per Share, for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company may pay finder's fees and/or commissions to eligible persons in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for product development (including research, development and testing of the Beta version of the Company's Sentinel Suite of products) and general corporate purposes.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, all securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities of the Company have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

First Responder Technologies Inc. (the "Company") is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. The Company is developing a WiFi-based technology, based in part, on academic research licensed from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey ("Rutgers") that can be used to detect concealed weapons. The Company's threat detection technology line of business was created to capture a significant portion of the global weapons detection systems market, and in particular, the global perimeter security detection market. In the Company's view, WiFi–based threat detection technology may be utilized by a wide range of facilities, including schools, places of worship, shopping centres and theatres, to not only make their premises secure, but also reduce their cost of security, from the interior of a facility to the perimeter.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward–looking information. Forward–looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward–looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward–looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward–looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward–looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward–looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward–looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the transactions proposed herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

