First Responder Appoints Star Finance GmbH to Assist with European Market Development Efforts

VANCOUVER, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - First Responder Technologies Inc. ("First Responder" or the "Company") (CSE: WPN | FWB: 3WK) a developer of WiFi-based technologies to detect and deter mass shooting and terror attacks involving concealed weapons, is pleased to announce it has entered into an Investor Relations Agreement (the "Agreement") with Star Finance GmbH ("Star Finance"), a Swiss-based company, for European corporate communication services. Star Finance has offices in Steinhausen, Switzerland, and Cologne, Germany.

Star Finance is owned and operated by Michael Adams a communications professional with more than 15 years of experience assisting Canadian public companies with introductions to investors, primarily in Germany and German-speaking Europe. Among other services, Star Finance owns and operates two established investment-focused financial websites and provides information about investment opportunities to its audience through e-mail newsletters, websites and various social media channels in the form of written articles as well as video content.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Star Finance will introduce the Company to Star Finance's network, audience and subscribers, distribute Company news releases through Star Finance's channels, and create investment related content on the Company's behalf.

"This Agreement with Star Finance will assist the Company's efforts to reach investors in Europe, a key strategic market for the Company's products. Following the announcement of the addition of Ambassador (Ret.) Howard Gutman, a former United States Ambassador to Belgium, and Brigadier General (Ret.) John Jayet, a former commander of a French military intelligence regiment, to the Company's Advisory Council on January 20, 2020, and the listing of the Company's shares on the Frankfurt exchange on January 27, 2020 (FWB: 3WK), the Company is well positioned to continue the development of its business in Europe," said Robert Delamar, the Company's CEO.

Star Finance has advised the Company that it does not hold any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, or any right to acquire any such interest, with the exception of certain discretionary stock options which the Company's board of directors may, at its sole discretion, grant to Star Finance at any time during the term of the Agreement. The Agreement has a six (6) month initial term, commencing on or about February 1, 2020, at a cost of 6,000 EUR per month, excluding possible prepayment discounts.

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder Technologies Inc. (the "Company") is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. The Company is developing a WiFi-based technology, based in part, on academic research licensed from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey ("Rutgers") that can be used to detect concealed weapons. The Company's threat detection technology line of business was created to capture a significant portion of the global weapons detection systems market, and in particular, the global perimeter security detection market. In the Company's view, WiFi‐based threat detection technology may be utilized by a wide range of facilities, including schools, places of worship, shopping centres and theatres, to not only make their premises secure, but also reduce their cost of security, from the interior of a facility to the perimeter.

For more information visit: www.firstrespondertech.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: General Inquiries: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Lyle McLennan, [email protected]; Media Contacts: Alastair Macmichael, [email protected]