First Responder Appoints Retired US Ambassador/Former Special Assistant to the Director of FBI and Retired Former Commander of French Military Intelligence Regiment to Advisory Council

VANCOUVER, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - First Responder Technologies Inc. ("First Responder" or the "Company") (CSE: WPN) a developer of WiFi-based technologies to detect and deter mass shooting and terror attacks involving concealed weapons, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ambassador (Ret.) Howard Gutman, former United States Ambassador to Belgium and former Special Assistant to the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation ("FBI"), and Brigadier General (Ret.) John Jayet, former commander of a number of French Army units, including a military intelligence regiment, to its Advisory Council.

"First Responder's strategic thought leadership in this space, and operational network in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, is greatly enriched by having Ambassador Gutman and General Jayet join the Advisory Council," said Hon. Stockwell Day, PC, Head of the Advisory Council.

Ambassador Gutman acted, during his distinguished career over the past three decades, as a leading American and international lawyer, and served in a number of high-profile appointments for the government of the United States, including Ambassador to Belgium, and Special Assistant to the Director of the FBI for Counter-Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism. During his legal career he served as a federal appellate court law clerk prior to entering private practise in Washington, DC., where in addition to legal practise, he served as advisor to candidates for President, Governor and the U.S. Senate.

General Jayet commanded, during his distinguished French military career, a number of units of the French Army, including a military intelligence regiment, and was a member of the special forces. His military career included service as a member of the cabinet of French Minister of Defense, and as a defense attaché in the Middle East. General Jayet participated in a number of operational deployments during his career, in some of the world's worst conflict areas, including deployments to Africa, Lebanon and the Balkans. Among other appointments, General Jayet served as head of the French military attaché organisation, and his career included a particular focus on security and safety procedures respecting the protection of French Embassy personnel and installations.

"First Responder's ability to conceive and develop products to detect, interdict and deter mass shooter and terrorist attacks is greatly enhanced by the collective law enforcement, military and intelligence backgrounds Ambassador Gutman and General Jayet bring to the Advisory Council," said the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Robert Delamar.

Ambassador Gutman and General Jayet will continue First Responder's efforts, begun at Milipol (Paris, France) in November of 2019, and International Security Expo (London, UK) in December of 2019, to educate and inform the global security community, with a particular focus on Europe and the Middle East, about First Responder's leading WiFi-based weapons detection technology and product strategy.

Option Grants

In connection with their appointments to the Company's Advisory Council, the Company will grant each of Ambassador Gutman and General Jayet 75,000 stock options ("Options") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per common share. In addition to the grants to Ambassador Gutman and General Jayet, the Company will grant an aggregate of 102,234 Options at an exercise price of $0.40 per common share to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Each of the Options will vest immediately upon grant and will expire on the date that is three years from the date of grant.

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder Technologies Inc. (the "Company") is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. The Company is developing a WiFi-based technology, based in part, on academic research licensed from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey ("Rutgers") that can be used to detect concealed weapons. The Company's threat detection technology line of business was created to capture a significant portion of the global weapons detection systems market, and in particular, the global perimeter security detection market. In the Company's view, WiFi‐based threat detection technology may be utilized by a wide range of facilities, including schools, places of worship, shopping centres and theatres, to not only make their premises secure, but also reduce their cost of security, from the interior of a facility to the perimeter.

For more information visit: www.firstrespondertech.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

