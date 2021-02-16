First Responder and Airbeam Wireless Technologies Extend LOI, Continue To Work Towards Definitive Agreement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - First Responder Technologies Inc. ("First Responder" or the "Company") (CSE: WPN) (OTCQB: WPNNF) (FWB: 3WK), a leading developer of public safety and security technologies, announces the extension of its letter of intent dated November 27, 2020 (the "LOI") with Airbeam Wireless Technologies Inc. ("Airbeam"). The LOI sets out the basic terms and conditions for the acquisition (the "Acquisition") by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Airbeam in exchange for common shares in the capital of the Company.

The Company and Airbeam are continuing to work towards completion of a definitive agreement and have agreed to extend the deadline of the LOI to March 15, 2021. Additional details regarding the LOI and the Acquisition are provided in the Company's press release dated November 30, 2020, which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed, or at all.

About Airbeam

Airbeam is a private company existing under the laws of British Columbia and is based in Richmond, British Columbia.

Airbeam is a developer of 5G-enabled Smart City technologies, which sells a proprietary 60 GHz millimeter wave chipset, hardware and software, which cost in excess of $110 million USD to develop by a leading semiconductor company from which it was acquired.

Trading in First Responder Shares

Trading in the Company's shares has been halted in compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). Trading in the Company's shares will remain halted pending the review of the proposed Acquisition by the Exchange and satisfaction of the conditions of the Exchange for resumption of trading. It is likely that trading in the shares of the Company will not resume prior to Closing.

Disclosure and Caution

Further details about the proposed Acquisition and related matters will be provided in a comprehensive press release when the parties enter into a definitive agreement and in the disclosure document to be prepared and filed in respect of the Acquisition. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

All information provided in this press release relating to Airbeam has been provided by management of Airbeam and has not been independently verified by management of the Company.

As at the date of this press release, the Company has not completed a definitive agreement with Airbeam and readers are cautioned that there can be no assurances that a Definitive Agreement will be executed, or that the Acquisition will be completed.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Robert F. Delamar"

Robert F. Delamar, CEO

First Responder Technologies Inc.

915 - 700 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC. V6C 1G8

[email protected]

+1-604-227-9821

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder Technologies Inc. (the "Company") is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. The Company is developing a WiFi-based technology, based in part, on academic research licensed from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey ("Rutgers") that can be used to detect concealed weapons. The Company's threat detection technology line of business was created to capture a significant portion of the global weapons detection systems market, and in particular, the global perimeter security detection market. In the Company's view, WiFi-based threat detection technology may be utilized by a wide range of facilities, including schools, places of worship, shopping centres and theatres, to not only make their premises secure, but also reduce their cost of security, from the interior of a facility to the perimeter.

For more information visit: www.firstrespondertech.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements relating to the completion of the Acquisition, shareholder, director and regulatory approvals, and future press releases and disclosure. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The actual results of the Company, Airbeam or the resulting entity could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company and Airbeam operate, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company or Airbeam's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and Airbeam. Each of the Company and Airbeam believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company and Airbeam's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. Each of the Company and Airbeam disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: General Inquiries: [email protected]; Investor Relations: Lyle McLennan, [email protected]; Media Contacts: Jeff Rutledge, [email protected]