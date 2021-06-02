First Quarter 2021 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Increase 51% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., June 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Global semiconductor equipment billings increased 51% year-over-year and 21% from the prior quarter to US$23.6 billion, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the Worldwide SEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year change by region:

Region 1Q2021 4Q2020 1Q2020 1Q2021/4Q2020 1Q2021/1Q2020 Korea 7.31 4.02 3.36 82% 118% China 5.96 5.02 3.50 19% 70% Taiwan 5.71 4.87 4.02 17% 42% Japan 1.66 1.93 1.68 -14% -1% North America 1.34 1.58 1.93 -15% -30% Rest of World 1.02 1.08 0.44 -6% 130% Europe 0.58 0.96 0.64 -39% -9% Total 23.57 19.46 15.57 21% 51% Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), June 2021

The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:

Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends

Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments

SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

For more information or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Industry Research and Statistics Group at [email protected]. More information is also available online.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter .

