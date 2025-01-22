First Nordic Appoints Mr. Henrik Lundin to the Board

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nordic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "FNM") (TSXV: FNM) (OTC: FNMCF) (FRA: HEG0) announces that Mr. Henrik Lundin has been appointed to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Lundin has 19 years of technical and business experience in the natural resource sector and has held various executive and board roles with both private and public companies in the mining and oil and gas sectors. He previously served as Chairman of Gold Line Resources Ltd. ("Gold Line"), one of the predecessor companies to FNM. At Gold Line Henrik was involved in the initial consolidation of its belt-scale project package in Sweden, as well as the acquisition of the Oijärvi greenstone belt project in Finland from Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Mr. Lundin was also Chief Operating Officer of TAG Oil Ltd., responsible for global operations. He also worked for Lundin Energy AB in Norway prior to moving over to Aker BP ASA where he currently serves as an Advanced Reservoir Engineer. Henrik is a Swedish citizen and has a B.Sc. Petroleum Engineering degree from the Colorado School of Mines in Colorado, USA.

Taj Singh, FNM CEO comment: "On behalf of the board and management team, I am thrilled to welcome Henrik to FNM. His European experience and expertise will no doubt be very important to FNM as we advance our projects in the Nordics. Additionally, Henrik's networks and connections in Europe will be particularly useful in the near-term, with our planned exchange listing in Sweden.''

Henrik Lundin remarks: "I am excited to be joining the FNM board. FNM has done a great job in consolidating and launching one of the most meaningful European gold stories in the sector. It seems to be the right place and the right time for FNM, as both Sweden and Finland, with long-standing and impressive histories in mining, seem determined to increase their current relevance in the minerals industry."

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Mr. Lundin to acquire an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.42 (the "Options"), in accordance with its 10% rolling Incentive Stock Option Plan. The Options vest upon the date of the grant and are exercisable for five years.

ABOUT FIRST NORDIC METALS

First Nordic Metals Corp. (FNM) is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset in northern Sweden is the Barsele Gold Project, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of three additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan, Klippen), which combined with the Barsele Project, total 104,000 hectares on the Gold Line Belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi Greenstone Belt, including the Kylmäkangas Au-Ag deposit, the largest known gold occurrence this belt.

