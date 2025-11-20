First Nations on B.C. Coast Leverage $60-Million Economic Development Fund to Generate $1.77 Billion in Economic Output

Over a 17-year period, First Nations' businesses and economic initiatives contributed $331 million to household incomes and supported an average of 373 full-time jobs per year.

GREAT BEAR RAINFOREST, BC, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - In the Great Bear Rainforest and Haida Gwaii, First Nations' investments in the conservation economy, supported by a $60-million economic development fund, have contributed $808 million to provincial GDP and netted $1.77 billion in economic (gross) output. These findings, supported by independent analysis and released today by Coast Funds, demonstrate how up-front investments in Indigenous-led economic development deliver long-term benefits for communities throughout British Columbia.

Between 2008 and 2024, 27 First Nations leveraged $61.4 million in economic development funding secured through the Great Bear Rainforest agreements and tripled investment in the region by contributing and attracting a further $193 million for a collective investment of $254 million (or $316 million, when adjusted for inflation) in businesses, community infrastructure, and economic development.

Over 17 years, First Nations' economic investments generated $808 million in contributions to gross domestic product (GDP), $331 million in household income, and $1.77 billion in gross output, when adjusted for inflation to 2024 dollars. On an average annual basis, that translates to $48 million in GDP ($2.57 per $1 spent), $19 million in income ($1.07 per $1 spent), $104 million in gross output ($5.61 per $1 spent), and 373 full-time equivalent jobs each year.

After signing the 2006 Great Bear Rainforest agreements, First Nations secured $30 million each from the provincial and federal governments for a $60-million economic development fund, held at Coast Funds. In the decades following, First Nations have used these funds to invest in 235 projects, including ecotourism businesses, shellfish aquaculture, manufacturing and processing, economic development corporations, and supporting infrastructure.

"With the Great Bear Rainforest agreements, First Nations saw an opportunity to support community well-being alongside the protection of our territories," says Dallas Smith, Chair of Coast Funds and a member of Tlowitsis Nation. "The economic development fund put First Nations in the driver's seat. New businesses and investments in sustainable energy, training, and collaboration bring optimism to our communities that we're on a good path."

Through the Great Bear Rainforest agreements, First Nations also worked with private funders to establish a conservation endowment at Coast Funds, which delivers long-term funding for stewardship and Guardian departments, ecosystem monitoring and research, and community-led conservation.

"First Nations throughout the Great Bear Rainforest and Haida Gwaii have brought hundreds of millions of dollars to the province's conservation economy - creating local jobs, attracting new investments, and strengthening regional and provincial prosperity," said Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks, and MLA for North Coast-Haida Gwaii. "It's a pivotal moment in BC that sets a path forward – economic growth and conservation thrive together. The success we celebrate today, is the foundation towards BC's vision for a resilient community-focused future."

"By investing in regional capacity and sectors like tourism, shellfish aquaculture, and manufacturing, First Nations have built a strong, diversified economy that attracts investment to the coast and benefits the whole province," says Eddy Adra, CEO, Coast Funds. "This is a model that creates long-term prosperity and sustains the ecosystems and natural capital that we all rely on."

The economic development fund was fully spent at the end of 2024. Coast Funds commissioned an economic impact study, carried out by Big River Analytics, to gauge indirect and induced economic impacts of First Nations' project investments. Study methodology and limitations are outlined in a technical report, available at coastfunds.ca.

Participating First Nations: 'Na̲mg̲is, Da'naxda'xw Awaetlala, Dzawada'enuxw, Gitanyow, Gitga'at, Gitxaała, Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw, Gwawaenuk, Haida, Haíɫzaqv (Heiltsuk), Haisla, K'ómoks, Kitasoo Xai'xais, Kitselas, Kwiakah, Kwikwasut'inuxw Haxwa'mis, Lax Kw'alaams, Mamalilikulla, Metlakatla, Nisg̲a'a, Nuxalk, Tlowitsis, Ulkatcho, We Wai Kai, Wei Wai Kum, Wuikinuxv, Xwémalhkwu (Homalco).

"Economically, we are setting the table for the next generation. With the help of Coast Funds, we can be as creative as we want to be. We haven't seen the full potential yet and the best work is yet to come. "

- Chief Councillor Samuel Schooner, Nuxalk Nation

"The revenue our businesses generate gives us a lot of sovereignty, which supports us in stewarding our territory."

- Chief Councillor Darren Blaney, Homalco First Nation

"First Nations are demonstrating how sustainable economic development can create benefits for people, communities and the environment. These investments support good opportunities close to home while helping protect the natural areas that make the Great Bear Rainforest so special. We value this partnership and remain committed to supporting First Nations' leadership."

- Hon. Randene Neill, Minister for Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, Province of British Columbia

"Economic development can't happen without conservation and sustainability. Working with our cultural values, we've been able to balance economic development with community needs and long-term sustainability."

- Shane Harsch, Director, Haida Enterprise Corporation (HaiCo)

"Being able to feed your people is really important in small communities like ours. Conservation and economic development provide food security and stability for our people."

- Jennifer Walkus, Councillor, Wuikinuxv Nation

"These results speak to the diligent and ceaseless efforts that First Nations put into the establishment of the economic development fund in 2008, and in leveraging it into something nearly 30 times greater in value to our communities over less than two decades. It demonstrates clearly that when First Nations are in the driver's seat, great things happen."

- Merv Child, Executive Director of Na̲nwak̲olas Council and a former Chair of Coast Funds

