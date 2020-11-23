First Nations Major Projects Coalition Provides Capacity Support to the Clarke Lake Geothermal Project

LHEIDLI T'ENNEH TERRITORY, BC, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) announced today that it will provide capacity support to the Clarke Lake Geothermal Project as requested by Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN). The project involves taking hot water from depth at a former natural gas well and bringing it to the surface to generate clean electricity. The project will produce between 7-15 MW of clean sustainable electricity on a year-round basis. That is enough to supply between 5000 and 11000 homes. And, with no CO2 emissions, the project will help the BC Government achieve its Clean Energy and Climate Change targets.

FNMPC Vice Chair, Chief Corrina Leween, said "A huge piece of the COVID-19 Economic Recovery for BC is about First Nations taking charge of their economic, social and environmental futures. Clean energy is an important part of that process. In this case, the Fort Nelson First Nation has determined that one of Canada's largest geothermal projects is a key piece of their economic and sustainability development plans. The Clarke Lake Geothermal Project is a game-changer project in an area of the province known more for its natural gas reserves than geothermal reserves. FNMPC supports economic sustainability for all its members and we are pleased to be working with Fort Nelson to help them advance the Clarke Lake Geothermal Project."

FNMPC Executive Director, Niilo Edwards adds "The Clarke Lake Geothermal Project is an energy game-changer not only for BC but for Canada. A First Nation driven $100 million clean energy project that will provide clean energy and benefits to Northeast BC for generations to come. FNMPC supports Fort Nelson in their work to secure a commitment from the BC Government to help fund part of the project. The BC Government has in the past been very supportive of the Clarke Lake Geothermal Project and now that the recent BC Election results are final, we feel now is a great time for the new government to demonstrate its support for clean energy from this project with a financial commitment."

Chief Justin Napoleon of Saulteau First Nations said, "We congratulate Chief Sharleen Gale and Fort Nelson First Nation on leading the way forward with this innovative geothermal project, and we encourage BC and Canada to continue to support indigenous leadership on green energy."

SOURCE FNMPC

For further information: Media contact: Niilo Edwards, Executive Director, First Nations Major Projects Coalition, C: (778) 875-0169, E: [email protected]