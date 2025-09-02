First Nations Financial Markets Launches as Majority First Nations-Owned Investment Dealer

In partnership with six Alberta First Nations, firm aims to accelerate Indigenous economic growth and expand access to capital markets

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nations Financial Markets (FNFM), a majority First Nations-owned investment dealer, has officially launched. Six Alberta First Nations have taken a majority interest in Agentis Capital Markets, a dealer regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) that has been operating since March 2023. Launching as FNFM, the firm is designed to advance Indigenous prosperity and provide differentiated opportunities in financial markets.

FNFM is composed of six Alberta First Nations: Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (Treaty 8), Cold Lake First Nation (Treaty 6), Fort McMurray 468 First Nation (Treaty 8), Heart Lake First Nation (Treaty 6), Sawridge First Nation (Treaty 8), and Whitefish Lake #128 First Nation (Treaty 6).

As a CIRO-regulated firm, FNFM will assist institutional clients in raising capital through equity and debt markets, building on several years of experience in the mining sector. Leveraging this expertise, FNFM plans to expand into new sectors such as oil and gas, energy, infrastructure, technology, and diversified industries — while working with Corporate Canada as a key partner in advancing shared goals.

"The launch of First Nations Financial Markets marks a significant development in Canada's financial and economic reconciliation landscape," said Robert Van Belle, CEO, FNFM. "As the country navigates a historic economic transition, Indigenous leadership is central to unlocking new opportunities and resilience in capital markets. FNFM is helping to shape a path forward — one that broadens participation in financial markets and supports shared prosperity across the country."

At its core, FNFM is committed to increasing Indigenous participation in capital markets and creating meaningful commercial opportunities. The firm will work with institutional clients dedicated to advancing economic autonomy and self-determination for Indigenous Peoples, while elevating First Nations leadership in the financial sector. In doing so, FNFM will create a direct and impactful pathway for Indigenous communities to influence and benefit from major financial initiatives.

"The creation of FNFM is a concrete step toward increasing First Nations presence and influence in the modern economy," said Chief Isaac Twinn of Sawridge First Nation, Treaty 8. "This partnership exemplifies a practical approach to Indigenous economic revitalization — one guided by collaboration, reciprocity, and relationships, with recognition that Indigenous leadership is essential to driving meaningful economic advancement for First Nations."

FNFM will operate in alignment with its shareholders' values and guidance, offering institutional partners a credible and inclusive path to capital formation. By bridging Indigenous communities and the broader financial ecosystem, FNFM aims to drive sustainable economic development and long-term prosperity.

About First Nations Financial Markets (FNFM)

First Nations Financial Markets (FNFM) is a majority First Nations-owned investment dealer. FNFM is registered as a Type 2 Introducing Broker (Institutional Dealer Member) with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and as an Investment Dealer with securities regulators in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. FNFM serves institutional clients across equity and debt capital markets. FNFM's purpose is to empower Indigenous prosperity by fostering participation and unlocking new opportunities in Canada's capital markets. "Agentis Capital Markets" is a tradename of First Nations Financial Markets Limited Partnership.

For more information, please visit www.fnfm.ca

About Agentis Capital Advisors

Agentis is a boutique advisory firm specializing in infrastructure finance and mergers and acquisitions. With employees across North America, Europe, and Asia, Agentis serves a global client base, advising on equity and debt transactions. The firm has a strong track record in infrastructure project development, with nearly $75 billion in completed transactions. Agentis has consistently been recognized for its expertise, including awards for "Best Financial Advisor 2024" and "Best Financial Structure Project 2023" by the P3 Awards.

SOURCE First Nations Financial Markets Limited Partnership

For investor inquiries, contact: [email protected]; For media inquiries, contact: [email protected]