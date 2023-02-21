Eligible First Nations and Individuals now have more time to submit their claim.

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Impacted First Nations and Individuals affected by long-term drinking water advisories that lasted for at least one year between November 20, 1995, and June 20, 2021, now have until March 7, 2024 to submit their claim for compensation.

Claims for Individual Damages submitted before March 7, 2023, will be assessed by the Administrator, and eligible payments will be processed. Claims submitted between March 8, 2023, and March 7, 2024, will be assessed, and eligible payments will be processed after March 7, 2024. All claims for Specified Injuries compensation will be processed after March 7, 2024.

The First Nations Drinking Water Settlement provides compensation for eligible First Nations and individuals impacted by long-term drinking water advisories that lasted continuously for at least one year between November 20, 1995, and June 20, 2021.

To be eligible for compensation, Individuals must:

not have passed away before November 20, 2017 ;

; be a member of a First Nation; and

have been impacted by a long-term drinking water advisory (boil water, do not consume or do not use) that lasted at least a year between November 20, 1995 , and June 20, 2021 .

If born before November 20, 1995, the claimant must have ordinarily resided/lived on an Impacted First Nation during a long-term drinking water advisory that lasted continuously for a year or longer, anytime between November 20, 2013, and June 20, 2021.

If born on or after November 20, 1995, the claimant must have ordinarily resided/lived on an Impacted First Nation during a long-term drinking water advisory that lasted continuously for a year or longer, anytime between November 20, 1995, and June 20, 2021.

Individuals can also apply for Specified Injuries compensation for injuries they experienced while complying with drinking water advisories.

Resources and supports available for Class Members

There are resources available to support First Nations and Individuals in completing their claims.

The First Nations Drinking Water website includes a list of Impacted First Nations along with interactive guides which provide step by step instructions on completing and submitting a Claim Form and a user-friendly online claims assessment tool that helps individuals understand if they are eligible by answering a few quick questions.

For questions about the claims process and assistance with the Claim Form, contact the Administrator toll-free at 1-833-252-4220.

For legal questions related to the settlement or assistance with making a claim for Specified Injuries, contact Class Counsel at no cost: [email protected] and toll-free at 1-833-265-7589.

and toll-free at 1-833-265-7589. Emotional support is available through Hope for Wellness toll-free at 1-855-242-3310, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca .

SOURCE First Nations Drinking Water Settlement

For further information: Media contact: Kim Taylor, 780-399-5525, [email protected]