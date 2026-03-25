FIRST NATION REAFFIRMS ITS TOTAL OPPOSITION TO THE KWYJIBO RARE EARTH PROJECT

UASHAT MAK MANI-UTENAM, QC, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - As the publicly traded company Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM) (FRA: Z36) (OTCQB: JORFF) ("CLM") and SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Québec Crown corporation Investissement Québec, seek to form a partnership to develop the Kwyjibo rare earth project, the Innu Takuaikan Uashat mak Mani-utenam Council (ITUM) wishes to reiterate that this project will never go ahead. ITUM has always maintained that Innu land users' activities in this portion of the Innu territory (Nitassinan) are incompatible with the Kwyjibo mining project.

"SOQUEM has been well aware since 2011 of our continued opposition to the Kwyjibo project, and that is why no exploration work has been carried out at the site for many years," recalled ITUM Chief Jonathan Shetush. "CLM's management and shareholders should have done their homework before wasting their money, because the project will never see the light of day."

ITUM will continue to oppose any exploration activity related to Kwyjibo, in collaboration with the Innu families who continue to intensively use and occupy the Kwyjibo project area for hunting, fishing, gathering, and trapping.

"The Innu of Uashat mak Mani-utenam work in partnership with certain mining companies in our territory, but when a project is located in a sensitive area, or when it poses risks to our territory, our community, or our traditional way of life, we have always said no – and we will continue to say no," added Chief Shetush.

SOURCE Innu Takuaikan Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam (ITUM)

For Informations : Anaïs Ambroise-Vollant, [email protected]