FIRST NATION DRILL COMPANY ENGAGED FOR PHASE III DRILLING AT CASE LAKE

Black Diamond Drilling is a First Nation company 100%-owned by the community of Apitipi Anicinapek Nation (AAN) in Ontario, Canada. The company is operated by a highly-experienced team with a focus on exploration projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt (see Figure 1).

Black Diamond is currently operating drill rigs at McEwen Mining and Alamos Gold in Ontario and has a partnership with Major Drilling Group International Inc. Black Diamond is independent from the Company.

Haydn Daxter, Power Metals CEO commented:

"Power Metals is extremely pleased to have engaged the team at Black Diamond Drilling, as part of Apitipi Anicinapek Nation, as we explore our world-class critical minerals project at Case Lake in Ontario."

"Delivering local work to the local communities we operate in is a priority for our Company and we believe this is the beginning of a strong partnership with this First Nation company."

"We look forward to fostering a strong partnership with AAN as we continue our engagement across many areas of the Power Metals business," said CEO of Power Metals, Haydn Daxter.

Lance Black, President, Apitipi Resources Inc., parent company of Black Diamond Drilling Inc., and Director of Negotiations and Contract Management, Apitipi Anicinapek Nation commented:

"I am pleased to say that Power Metals has been engaging extremely well with the implementation of our exploration agreement. They consult with our team regularly and have site visits with our Lands and Resources Department about activity on our land and meet with our team in person to discuss the exploration activities."

WATER SAMPLING

The Company recently completed its Phase II water sampling program at Case Lake with members of Apitipi Anicinapek Nation over a two-day period (see Figure 2). A total of eight points were sampled as part of the Case Lake waterway system, including lake and tributary locations.

This follows a recent training program on the collection and analysis of water samples conducted by the Company during Phase I sampling with members of Apitipi Anicinapek Nation and Blue Heron Environmental Consultants in Timmins.

Power Metals has developed this initiative in conjunction with traditional landowners to collaborate and share technical data on waterways of the Case Lake region.

SOIL SAMPLING

The Company recently completed a targeted soil sampling program to validate two cesium anomalies identified 500 meters to the north-northwest of the West Joe Prospect during a structural and geophysical assessment of the Case Lake Project. The two high-priority targets represented similar magnetic signatures and structural proximity to the current high-grade cesium mineralization at the West Joe Prospect.

The program was conducted over four days in mid-October with 177 samples (see Figure 3) collected by the geology team on loan from Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) as part of our intercompany development.

The soil sampling program in the West Joe area was designed to validate two geophysical anomalies that show similarities to magnetic signature of LCT mineralization at West Joe (Table 1).

The samples were taken from five soil lines oriented at an oblique angle to geological strike of the regional fabric and glacial flow direction.

Samples were taken at every 25 meters along each line with 15% of the total samples being QAQC samples that were inserted into the sample stream.

Samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd ("Actlabs") in Timmins and were subsequently sent to Actlabs geochemical laboratory in Ancaster, Ontario for selective digestion-based multielement geochemical analysis.

Table 1 – Summary of Soil Sample Locations as discussed in the announcement.

Sample # Easting Northing Elevation (m) 921XXX 576156.8 5431898 333.61 921XXX 576151.4 5431888 333.61 921XXX 576146.1 5431878 334.4 921XXX 576145.1 5431863 335.99 921XXX 576138.4 5431855 335.99 921XXX 576138.4 5431840 336.96 921XXX 576130.9 5431829 337.15 921XXX 576126.4 5431816 337.15 921XXX 576120.7 5431801 337.16 921XXX 576078.4 5431836 343.61 921XXX 921646 5431843 343.61 921XXX 576086.7 5431857 343.61 921XXX 576092.8 5431870 343.8 921XXX 576099.9 5431893 336.81 921XXX 576108.6 5431917 336.43 921XXX 576121 5431937 343.29 921XXX 576123.6 5431963 342.65 921XXX 576134.4 5431980 360.06 921XXX 576142.4 5432009 360.77 921XXX 576148.3 5432036 359.12 921XXX 576157.9 5432058 358.58 921XXX 576165 5432082 358.67 921XXX 576174.8 5432105 358.46 921XXX 576151.8 5432112 338 921XXX 576142.1 5432090 356.58 921XXX 576134.4 5432068 338 921XXX 576126.8 5432041 356.16 921XXX 576117.7 5432012 337.12 921XXX 576109.7 5431996 356.83 921XXX 576103.8 5431973 355.78 921XXX 575969.1 5431514 340.64 921XXX 575977.2 5431540 340.86 921XXX 575986.9 5431565 341.19 921XXX 575992.1 5431588 341.26 921XXX 576003.8 5431608 340.77 921XXX 576010.8 5431632 341.76 921XXX 576018.6 5431657 341.76 921XXX 576026.8 5431679 340.11 921XXX 576036.1 5431704 340.16 921XXX 576039.9 5431732 341.38 921XXX 921919 5431752 340.27 921XXX 576059.9 5431775 340.36 921XXX 576063.1 5431791 340.52 921XXX 576067.9 5431800 340.05 921XXX 576070.3 5431809 339.42 921XXX 576078.1 5431822 338.49 921XXX 576114.9 5431781 337.39 921XXX 576106.9 5431758 337.44 921XXX 576098 5431737 339.22 921XXX 576088.7 5431712 338.16 921XXX 576081.6 5431690 338.34 921XXX 576075.5 5431667 337.34 921XXX 576066.3 5431643 336.68 921XXX 576055.5 5431618 337.08 921XXX 576051.6 5431593 337.44 921XXX 576040.4 5431568 336.51 921XXX 576035.4 5431546.5 334.09 921XXX 576164.4 5431925 343.19 921XXX 576172.6 5431946 342.72 921XXX 576181.9 5431972 342.34 921XXX 576186.4 5431994 341.9 921XXX 576198.6 5432018 341.18 921XXX 576203.9 5432041 341.85 921XXX 576212.8 5432066 341.31 921XXX 576221.3 5432091 341.47 921XXX 576230.4 5432113 342.32 921XXX 576238 5432137 343.26 921XXX 576265.8 5432130 342.21 921XXX 576250.6 5432105 341.48 921XXX 576244.4 5432081 340.57 921XXX 576237.3 5432056 341.05 921XXX 576233.4 5432034 341.76 921XXX 576219.8 5432012 341.9 921XXX 576211.1 5431989 342.51 921XXX 576206.8 5431960 342.01 921XXX 576198.7 5431941 341.9 921XXX 576184.5 5431917 341.92 921XXX 576181.9 5431894 341.25 921XXX 576096.8 5431946 346.28 921XXX 576086.4 5431928 344.69 921XXX 576078.3 5431908 344.83 921XXX 576066.4 5431878.5 343.31 921XXX 576065 5431866 344.09 921XXX 576062.4 5431854 343.33 921XXX 576054.9 5431843 336.82 921XXX 576053.1 5431831 344.13 921XXX 576052.1 5431818 345.84 921XXX 576044.8 5431810 345.84 921XXX 576040.1 5431794 336.64 921XXX 576035.9 5431782 336.52 921XXX 576028.7 5431759 335.45 921XXX 921597 336.64 336.64 921XXX 576012.9 5431714 333.5 921XXX 575999.8 5431688 334.01 921XXX 575995.1 5431665 334.79 921XXX 575985 5431644 334.79 921XXX 575977.7 5431615 333.16 921XXX 575969.5 5431594 336.1 921XXX 575959.2 5431575 330.27 921XXX 575950.2 5431554 330.93 921XXX 575947.8 5431518 335.54 921XXX 576268.9 5431142 340.78 921XXX 576176 5431882 340.32 921XXX 576171.3 5431867 339.31 921XXX 576168.3 5431857 339.2 921XXX 576161.1 5431846 339.2 921XXX 576160.6 5431834 338.53 921XXX 576155.2 5431823 339.02 921XXX 576150.9 5431810 338.96 921XXX 576147.9 5431797 338.96 921XXX 576140.1 5431773 340.47 921XXX 576129.8 5431750 338.62 921XXX 576122.3 5431727 337.49 921XXX 576113.4 5431703.5 338.07 921XXX 576106.06 5431678.5 338.06 921XXX 576098.94 5431655 336.69 921XXX 576091.4 5431633.5 336.64 921XXX 576081.4 5431610 336.47 921XXX 576073.44 5431583.5 335.32 921XXX 576064.88 5431560.5 335.14 921XXX 576085.63 5431537.5 333.58 921XXX 576282.19 5431110 346.65 921XXX 576431.75 5431488 338.39 921XXX 576431.4 5431462.5 338.5 921XXX 576423.9 5431443 339.9 921XXX 576404.9 5431416 337.01 921XXX 576385.4 5431388 334.56 921XXX 576379.2 5431364 336.13 921XXX 576381.4 5431349 337.03 921XXX 576377.1 5431321 337.39 921XXX 576369.7 5431295 337.57 921XXX 576360 5431275 336.25 921XXX 576355.8 5431255 336.77 921XXX 576343.5 5431227.5 337.58 921XXX 576340.94 5431205.5 338 921XXX 576313.69 5431183.5 339.07 921XXX 576318.5 5431158 345.81 921XXX 576190.13 5430776.5 350.05 921XXX 576194.75 5430802 345.73 921XXX 576200.31 5430819 343.29 921XXX 576214.13 5430846 344.65 921XXX 576222.5 5430866 358.29 921XXX 576226.69 5430901 361.5 921XXX 576241.44 5430920 354.6 921XXX 576250.19 5430951 363.28 921XXX 576258.13 5430965 365.87 921XXX 576260.19 5430990 355.67 921XXX 576269.69 5431011 353.31 921XXX 576279.38 5431039.5 349.3 921XXX 576289.63 5431062 349.3 921XXX 576303 5431074 348

Case Lake Property

The Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane, northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario - Quebec border. The Property consists of 585 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake Mining Division. The Property is 10km by 9.5km in size with 14 granitic domes. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dykes known as the North, Main, South, East and Northeast dykes on the Henry Dome, and the West Joe dyke on a new dome, collectively forming mineralization trend that extends for approximately 10km (Figure 4).

Power Metals have completed several exploration campaigns that have led to the discovery and expansion of new and historic spodumene bearing LCT pegmatites at Case Lake. The Company has drilled a total of 22,231 meters of core between 2017 and 2024 at the Property. The Case Lake Property is owned 100% by Power Metals Corp. A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017 (Figure 4).

Pelletier Property

The Pelletier Property is located 50km south of Hearst, northeastern Ontario close to a network of forestry roads. The Property consists of 337 mineral claims that account for a total of 7000 hectares in Franz, Roche, Scholfield, and Talbot townships in the Porcupine mining division. The Pelletier Project is characterized by LCT prospective S-type pegmatitic granites intruding into metasedimentary and amphibolite of the Quetico at or near Archean terrane boundary between the Quetico and Wawa sub-provinces (Figure 4).

Decelles Property

The Decelles Property contains 669 claims, covering 38,404 hectares of LCT prospective ground near the mining centers of Val-dÓr and Rouyn-Noranda, approximately 600km from Montreal. Power Metals acquired the Decelles and Mazerac properties from Winsome Resources in 2023 in a deal that allowed Winsome to increase its stake to 19.59% (Refer to press release announced on August 24, 2023). The geology of Decelles property is part of the Archean Pontiac sub-province where S-type LCT prospective, pegmatite bearing, granitic Decelles Batholith intrudes into metasedimentary units of the Pontiac Group. Spodumene and Beryl bearing pegmatites have been reported historically within the Pontiac sub-province in association with S-type garnet-muscovite granite. The Decelles property is adjacent to Vision Lithium's Cadillac property where discovery of high-grade lithium pegmatites was reported in 2022 (Figure 4).

Mazerac Property

The Mazerac Property is located approximately 30 km east of Power Metals' Decelles property near well-established mining camps in the Abitibi region of Canada and is accessible by network of mining-grade forestry roads. The Mazerac property contains 259 claims that cover 14,700 hectares of LCT prospective ground near the mining center of Val-dÓr and Rouyn-Noranda. The regional geology of Mazerac is similar to Decelles where S-type LCT prospective, pegmatite bearing, granites of Decelles Batholith intrude into metasedimentary units of the Pontiac Group. Spodumene and Beryl bearing pegmatites have been reported historically within the Pontiac sub-province in association with S-type garnet-muscovite granite (Figure 4).

Pollucite and Cesium

Pollucite is a rare mineral that hosts high grade cesium and is associated with highly fractionated, rare element pegmatites. The main source of cesium known globally is pollucite (Cs,Na)₂(Al₂Si₄O₁₂)•2H₂O, (https://www.gov.mb.ca/iem/geo/industrial/pollucite.html). Currently the Tanco mine in Manitoba, Canada is the only operating cesium deposit and holds over 60% of the known reserves globally.

Scientific and Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Amanuel Bein, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Power Metals, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

Power Metals

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Johnathan More, Chairman & Director

